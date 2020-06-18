LAC Faceoff: Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Says 'Councillors Out Of Contact’

Amid India-China talks on de-escalation talks, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Chairperson Gyal P Wangyal, on Thursday, has stated that several areas close to Line of Actual Control (LAC) are cut off communication. He said several councillors from Changtang, Durbuk & Nyoma too could not be reached. He also paid tribute to the 20 soldiers who were killed in action at the LAC and hoped the 'Army will thwart Chinese conspiracy'.

Ladakh councillors out of communication

Several areas close to Line of Actual Control (LAC) including Changtang, Durbuk & Nyoma are completely cut off from communication. We are unable to contact our councillors in these areas: Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Chairperson Gyal P Wangyal https://t.co/FIlwVv7dKA — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020

India-China's war of words

Slamming China's incursion into Indian territory at the LAC, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lodged a strong protest of the Indian government with China over the violent standoff at Galwan Valley during his telephonic conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday. During the conversation, Jaishankar asserted that the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties which reflected its intent to 'change facts' on the ground in violation of the previous agreements reached. He also cautioned his Chinese counterpart of this 'unprecedented development' and its impact on the Indo-China bilateral relationship.

China, on the other hand, has emphasized that India and China should follow important consensus reached by their leaders. But, it has maintained that Indian Army 'broke the consensus and crossed the Line of Actual Control, deliberately provoking and attacking Chinese officers and soldiers', leading to violence. It has further stated that 'India must not underestimate China's firm will to safeguard its territorial sovereignty', as stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying.

What happened at Galwan?

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per US intelligence reports, the Chinese side has suffered 35 casualties including a Commanding officer, during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to hand-to-hand combat. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 other succumbed to their injuries and hypothermia, four others are in critical but stable condition.

