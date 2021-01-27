'Lal Quila Metro Station Entry Gates Closed, Exit Permitted': DMRC Post Rally Violence

In a recent update on Wednesday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that the entry gates of Lal Quila metro station are closed. However, exit is permitted. All the other metro stations are now open providing normal services. On Tuesday, after the farmers tractor rally turned violent in the national capital, DMRC took to Twitter to inform the public about the temporary closure of several metro station gates.

Entry gates of Lal Quila metro station are closed. Exit is permitted at this station.



All other stations are open. Normal services on all lines. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 27, 2021

Gates Of Multiple Delhi Metro Stations Closed

On January 26, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that the entry and exit gates of several metro stations in the city have been closed in light of the farmers’ tractor rally that turned violent on Republic Day.

In a series of tweets, DMRC said that entry and exit gates of metro stations at Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, ITO, Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18/19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha, Jama Masjid, Dilshad Garden, Jhilmil, Mansarovar Park and Civil Lines are all closed on January 26. It also said that the entry and exit gates of all metro stations on the green line have been shut.

Entry/exit gates of Jama Masjid and Inderlok are closed.



Interchange is available at Inderlok. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 26, 2021

Entry/exit gates of Shastri Nagar and Kanhaiya Nagar are open.



Entry gates of Keshav Puram are closed. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 26, 2021

Entry gates of Rohini Sector 18, Vidhan Sabha, Model Town and Inderlok are closed. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 26, 2021

Violence breaks out at tractor rally

The farmers' Republic Day tractor rally in Delhi took a violent turn after clashes broke out between protestors and police personnel at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar which later spread to other locations. The farmers who claimed to launch a peaceful protest, on Tuesday resorted to violence. In an attempt to control the situation, the Delhi Police used tear gas to disperse the farmers gathered at the location. The farmers proceeded to destroy barricades and vandalized property in their path, violating the pre-designated route. Owing to the incident, the situation in many parts of the national capital remains tense.

