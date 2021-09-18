Landslide In Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur Shuts National Highway, Restoration Underway

A landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Chaura on Tuesday evening closed down the National Highway-5 for 75 hours. Heavy rains lashed Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district triggering a landslide, obstructing the national highway. Authorities are currently conducting restoration works.

"We are continuing restoration work since Tuesday night. We have opened the path for walking to the stranded people in the region, as the boulders had completely blocked the road. We are expecting to restore vehicular movement by tonight or tomorrow morning," said KL Suman Executive Engineer, National Highway Authority of India.

The Himachal Pradesh Police posted an update about the situation in Kinnaur on September 18 on Twitter.

Traffic update about District Kinnaur.. pic.twitter.com/HfzR4tXPuw — HP Traffic, Tourist & Railways Police (@TTRHimachal) September 17, 2021

*NH05 is still blocked near Kinnaur gate due to Rocks slides. pic.twitter.com/SXXUHq1JEA — HP Traffic, Tourist & Railways Police (@TTRHimachal) September 16, 2021

Monsoon wreaks havoc in Himachal Pradesh

During this year's Monsoon season, Himachal Pradesh has experienced periods of high rainfall, which resulted in landslides in numerous spots. A 30-seater Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, a truck, and four cars were among vehicles buried by a large landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur area last month.

The incident claimed the lives of multiple people even though some were evacuated. The event also claimed the lives of some livestock and dogs.

According to the Status Report of Public Utilities, 22 link roads and three national highways were closed throughout the state this month owing to landslides, cloudbursts, flash floods, and severe rain.

The NH-5 in Kinnaur was blocked earlier as well, owing to damage to the Urni bridge. NH-305 in Kullu was closed due to heavy rainfall, and the NH-003 in Lahaul Spiti was closed due to fresh snowfall at Baralacha pass, according to state officials.

After severe rainfall in the area, rocks fell and damaged the Mahila Mandal Bhawan in Punan village of the Nankhari section of the Shimla district.

Heavy rains expected till September 21

Himachal Pradesh has been placed under warnings of heavy rainfall for the period between September 19 and September 21. Heavy rains have been forecast in various sections of the plain districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, and the central hill districts of Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba, according to the Meteorological Center Shimla. The rain is forecast to last till September 23 across Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: @TTRHimachal/Twitter)