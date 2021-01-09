Latest News: 10 Babies Killed In Fire; COVID-19 Tally; Scientists Warn Of New US Strain

10 babies killed in fire at Mumbai hospital

In a tragic incident, ten children died after a fire broke out at the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra at 2 am today. The rescue operations are currently underway. Civil Surgeon in Bhandara, Pramod Khandate said, "10 children have died in a fire that broke out at Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital at 2 am today. 7 children have been rescued so far." Speaking about the incident, the hospital authorities informed that the 10 children died due to suffocation caused by the fire outbreak.

5000 sites identified for vaccination drive

Days after approval of two COVID vaccines by India, the Health ministry sources on Saturday said that 5000 session sites have been identified across the country for the COVID vaccine administration. In the national capital, there are as many as 89 session sites. Further, officials have been asked to submit a report by January 9 on appropriate locations where vaccination drive could take place in Delhi.

India, Pakistan repatriate two boys

India and Pakistan on Friday repatriated two boys who had inadvertently crossed over the Line of Control, to their respective countries. India has sent a boy named Ali Haider back to Pakistan and the latter has sent back an Indian national named Mohammed Bashir, who had accidentally crossed over to PoK in the Poonch sector. Ali, who crossed the LoC near Rangar Nala in Poonch on December 31 and was handed over to Pakistan Army on Tuesday, said, "These people provided me with clothes, shoes and gave me food. These are very good people, the Army, and the police."

India's COVID-19 tally

India reported 18,222 new COVID-19 cases, 19,253 discharges, and 228 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. So far, more than 18 crores samples have been tested for COVID-19 and 9.16 lakhs samples were tested in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health. Total infections in the country have surpassed the 10 million mark, while active cases remain at 2,24,190. So far, more than 1,50,000 people have died due to the disease across India.

Scientists warn of new US strain

In the latest report, the White House coronavirus task force stated that the United States may have its own version of a more transmissible variant of Covid-19 that might be helping fuel the already aggressive spread of the virus. According to CNN, the reports sent by the task force to states dated January 3 warned of the possibility of a 'USA variant' of Covid-19. This fall/winter surge has been at nearly twice the rate of rising of cases as the spring and summer surge. This acceleration suggests there may be a USA variant that has evolved here, in addition to the UK variant that is already spreading in our communities and maybe 50 percent more transmissible," reported CNN.

