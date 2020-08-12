Latest News: 3 Dead In Bengaluru Violence; Biden Picks Kamala Harris As Running Mate

3 dead in Bengaluru violence over Facebook post

Three people have been reportedly killed in police firing and around 60 police personnel including an Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) left injured in the violence that broke out in Bengaluru's Kaval Byrasandra area. A mob had gathered outside the house of a Congress MLA over a social media post by his nephew, vandalised MLA’s house and set ablaze some vehicles. Police rushed to spot to control the situation but hundreds more gathered outside DJ Halli police station and vandalised vehicles outside the police station, chanted slogans, and pelted stones. Taking to Twitter, Bengaluru police said that it had to lathi-charged the mob, lob the tear gas to control them. Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed to prohibit the assembly of four or more persons in an area, while curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits.

à²¡à²¿.à²œà²¿ à²¹à²³à³à²³à²¿ à²®à²¤à³à²¤à³ à²•à³†.à²œà²¿ à²¹à²³à³à²³à²¿ à² à²¾à²£à²¾ à²µà³à²¯à²¾à²ªà³à²¤à²¿à²¯à²²à³à²²à²¿ à²•à³†à²²à²µà³ à²•à²¿à²¡à²¿à²—à³‡à²¡à²¿à²—à²³à²¿à²‚à²¦ à²…à²¹à²¿à²¤à²•à²° à²˜à²Ÿà²¨à³†à²—à²³à³ à²œà²°à³à²—à²¿à²¦à³à²¦à³, à²ªà²°à²¿à²¸à³à²¥à²¿à²¤à²¿ à²¨à²¿à²¯à²‚à²¤à³à²°à²£à²¦à²²à³à²²à²¿à²¡à²²à³ à²ªà³Šà²²à³€à²¸à²°à³ à²²à²¾à² à²¿ à²šà²¾à²°à³à²œà³, à²…à²¶à³à²°à³à²µà²¾à²¯à³ à²®à²¤à³à²¤à³ à²—à³à²‚à²¡à²¨à³à²¨à³ à²ªà³à²°à²¯à³‹à²—à²¿à²¸à²¿à²°à³à²¤à³à²¤à²¾à²°à³†. à²¨à²—à²° à²ªà³Šà²²à³€à²¸à³ à²†à²¯à³à²•à³à²¤à²°à³ à²¸à³à²¥à²³à²•à³à²•à³† à²­à³‡à²Ÿà²¿ à²¨à³€à²¡à²¿à²¦à³à²¦à³, (1/2) — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) August 11, 2020

Joe Biden Selects Kamala Harris as Running Mate

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden named Indian-origin senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. Biden said Harris will be the best partner for him to finally get the country back on track. This comes just days ahead of his virtual Democratic National Convention that would formally nominate him as the party’s candidate for the November 3 presidential elections. Shortly after the announcement, US President Donald Trump said that he was surprised by the pick. He said Harris was "nasty" and "disrespectful" to Biden during the primary.

"I was a little surprised that he picked her," Trump said during a press conference at the White House, adding that "she did very, very poorly in the primaries."

India's Tally At 23,29,639; 834 Deaths Reported In Last 24-hours

India witnessed a single-day spike of 60,963 new coronavirus cases on August 11, taking the total case tally 23,29,639. The country recorded more cases in a day than the United States and Brazil for the eighth consecutive day. As many as 834 people lost their lives to the contagious disease, taking the total coronavirus-related death toll to 46091. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases, followed by Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Ministry of Health said that over 16 lakh people have been cured/discharged/migrated from the highly contagious disease, taking the recovery rate to 70.37 per cent.

Javed Miandad Says He'll Challenge Imran Khan Everywhere

Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad accused country's Prime Minister Imran Khan of arrogance and know-it-all attitude, announcing that he would challenge the World Cup-winning captain everywhere, including politics. Miandad criticised Imran Khan for not effectively managing the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) and pointed out that the top posts of the country's apex cricketing body were occupied by less deserving candidates and ones whom PM Imran Khan felt best suited for the position. Miandad accused Imran Khan of exhibiting negligence towards Pakistan and said that he was responsible for creating unemployment over employment.

SSR Death case: Disha Salian's Friend reluctant To Speak

In the latest in Republic's investigation into the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Disha Salian, a third friend of Disha who was allegedly present in the party has been tracked down. However, she too has refused to speak up with someone in her family insisting that 'she is busy' and 'cannot talk'. When Republic Media Network asked if she can be contacted later, she said she cannot do so. When Republic TV reporter reached Disha's friend's house and inquired about her, a woman there responded "Who are you? No, she is not here. No one is here, everyone is busy, no one can speak now. Sorry."

