Javed Miandad Says He'll Challenge Imran Khan Everywhere; Tells Pak PM 'I'm Your Captain'

Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad slammed the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan for his arrogance and know-it-all attitude, announcing that he would challenge the World Cup-winning captain in all realms, including the political one. Miandad lashed out at Imran Khan for not effectively managing the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board), pointing out that the top posts of the country's apex cricketing body were occupied by less deserving candidates and ones whom PM Imran Khan felt best suited for the position. Miandad accused Imran Khan of exhibiting negligence towards Pakistan and said that he was responsible for creating unemployment over employment.

'I'm your captain'

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Miandad hit out at Imran Khan for the sorry state of affairs in the PCB, including the appointment of 'incompetent' officials at the top post. The former Pakistan wicketkeeper alleged that Imran Khan had offered the top post to the officials in exchange for personal favours and questioned what would the PM do if they ran away after leaving the Board in a mess. Moreover, Miandad challenged Imran Khan and announced that he would counter his claims in politics too from now on, firing a 'you're not my captain, I'm you captain jibe' at Imran.

Watch Miandad's full video here

Imran Khan faces heat

The opposition - apart from its job being to oppose - has been at loggerheads with Khan owing to the 2018 General Election in Pakistan that was allegedly rigged before and on the counting day at the behest of the military establishment. For instance, just a few days before the election, former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz who were leading the campaign for civilian supremacy were sentenced by an Accountability court on the charges of corruption. Furthermore, polling agents of various parties were reportedly thrown out during the counting process, thus casting doubts on the legitimacy of Khan’s victory. Since then, Bhutto Zardari and other leaders have called Khan as ‘selected’, hinting at the role of the Pakistani military in rigging the election.

