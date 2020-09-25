Latest News: Bihar Assembly Poll dates out, SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away And More

Here are the top stories this Friday evening:

Bihar Assembly poll dates out

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the schedule for the Bihar assembly elections on Friday at a press conference in New Delhi. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora said that the polls for the 243-member legislative assembly will be held in three phases.

SP Balasubrahmanyam passes away

Popular playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday, his son SP Charan informed the media. Addressing the media personnel at the gates of the hospital, SPB's son said that his father passed away at 1:04 pm and thanked all those who prayed for the singer's recovery.

Sushant’s family ‘unhappy’ with CBI 'pace'

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh on Friday held a press conference to express the family's unhappiness about the CBI investigation in the actor's mysterious death. Singh claimed that a doctor from the team of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) team, had told him, on the basis of the photos of his body clicked by Sushant's sister Meetu, had claimed that SSR’s death was '200% caused by strangulation'.

Rakul Preet Singh names Karan Johar's aide, 4 actors

Actor Rakul Preet Singh who was interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday in the ongoing Bollywood-drug probe has named four top actors and producer Karan Johar's aide in her statement, sources inform Republic TV. She has denied consuming drugs but has admitted that Kshitij Ravi Prasad was involved in some activities, sources added.

Gavaskar’s 'distasteful' comment on Anushka sparks outrage

While commentating during the 6th IPL game between Kings XI Punjab and RCB on Thursday, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar sparked off outrage for his below the belt remarks against actor Anushka Sharma. Taking on Kohli who has not hit the ground running so far as his batting is concerned, Gavaskar opined that he should practice harder. Referring to a video which he watched, the former Indian opening batsman reckoned that it was not enough for the RCB skipper to practise only on his wife Anushka's bowling.

