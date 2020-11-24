Latest News: BJP Blasts TRS Manifesto; Trump Allows Transition; BJP To Form Maha Govt

TRS manifesto useless; Copy-pasted from 2016: BJP

Hours after the TRS released its manifesto, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy alleged that the ruling party's "useless" manifesto is copied-pasted from the earlier one of 2016 as they have not fulfilled the previous promises.

"The TRS released its manifesto on Monday. It is same as its 2016 manifesto. We expected that they would mention the work they have done since 2016 and then would talk about the work to be done in the upcoming years. But since they have not done any work, they just copied the same manifesto from 2016. This manifesto does not help anyone and is useless," Reddy said while addressing a press conference in Hyderabad.

BJP will form govt in Maharashtra in next 3 months: Danve

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Monday asserted that the BJP will form a government in Maharashtra in the next two to three months "for which it has made preparations." His remarks came exactly a year after the BJP formed an 80-hour government with Ajit Pawar's support after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

President boards air India one-B777 aircraft for its inaugural flight

President Kovind boards the Air India One- B777 aircraft for inaugural flight to Chennai. The President will be visiting Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple. pic.twitter.com/R4hqJQnhTF — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 24, 2020

'CBI probing money laundering case': Tejashwi accuses Bihar's new Edu Min

Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday has said that CM Nitish Kumar has removed one corruption-tainted minister only to place another leader with graver charges on him. Taking to Twitter, Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the CBI investigation for embezzlement of crores is underway on the wife of the new Education Minister and JDU president Ashok Choudhary. He questioned Nitish Kumar and asked what is his compulsion that he is appointing leaders with criminal background in his cabinet.

एक भ्रष्ट शिक्षा मंत्री को हटवाया नहीं कि दूसरे ऐसे व्यक्ति को शिक्षामंत्री बना दिया जिनपर सपरिवार करोड़ों के ग़बन की CBI जाँच चल रही है। नीतीश जी की ऐसी क्या मजबूरी जो शिक्षा व्यवस्था सुधारने की बजाय ऐसे कारनामे वाले को मंत्री बनाया जो किसी सदन का सदस्य नहीं है? क्या राज है जी? — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 24, 2020

Digital Health Pass for 'no quarantine' travel

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Monday, November 23 announced that it is in the final development phase of a digital health pass that will all the safe reopening of international borders. The IATA Travel Pass will help in better coordination between governments, airlines, laboratories, and travellers and will see to that the international borders are safe to reopen again for travel purposes without having had to use quarantine measures.

Trump finally relents; says 'do what needs to be done' for transition

The US General Services Administration (GSA), a federal agency that provides resources to presidents-elect for a smooth transition, has allowed the release of funds for the Biden-Harris transition. GSA Administrator Emily Murphy, in a letter to Joe Biden, defended her decision to hold the funds for the transition citing "legal challenges" mounted by US President Donald Trump.

The Trump-appointee also mentioned that her decision to hold funds was made 'independently' and not under any pressure from the White House officials. Trump took to Twitter to thank Emily Murphy for her loyalty to the country and said he is recommending the GSA Administrator "to do what needs to be done".

'Super Planet' discovered by scientists

In a recent study, astronomers have discovered a cold 'brown dwarf' also known as a ‘super planet’-BDR J1750+3809 with the help of a radio telescope. Scientists have nicknamed the faint super-planet as 'Elegast' that has remained elusive to standard infrared survey methods. It was first identified by using data from the Low-Frequency Array (LOFAR) radio telescope in the Netherlands.

