Latest News: BJP MLA Calls Farmers 'militants'; COVID Tally; Delhi Bans Live Birds Import

BJP MLA calls protesting farmers 'militants'

In yet another statement disregarding the protest by the farmers at the Delhi border, Rajasthan BJP MLA Madan Dilawar has called them militants, robbers and thieves, adding that they are just enjoying 'chicken biryani'. Moreover, in a bizarre statement, he said that the farmers are conspiring to spread bird flu. This comes even as senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said a few days ago that no statement that undermines the struggle of the farmers should be made. The farmers held their eighth round of talks with the Centre and said that they would not agree for anything apart from repealing the three farm laws. On the other hand, Centre has said that the next round of talks will take place on January 15 and that government will not repeal the laws.

Read: Militants, Thieves Enjoying Biryani, Plotting To Spread Bird Flu: BJP MLA On Farmers' Stir

Tej Pratap hits back at Jitan Manjhi

Hitting back at HAM leader and former CM of Bihar Jitan Ram Manjhi for his 'Honeymoon' remark, RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav has said that he can also expose the "actions" of Manjhi if he wants. Manjhi had taken a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, RJD's Tejashwi and Tej Pratap saying that they go for Honeymoon whenever they are required in the state at the time of crisis. To this, Tej Pratap said that Manjhi stays near his house and he knows whatever Manjhi does at his home. "I will also tell what he does, honeymoon or something else, I will expose him. So better tell him to keep quiet," an angry Tej Pratap said when asked about the statement.

Read: Will Expose What You Do At Home: Tej Pratap Yadav On Manjhi's '3 Yuvraj Honeymoon' Jibe

SAD urges Centre to free Beant Singh killer

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday urged the Union Government to set free Bhai Balwant Singh Rajoana who was convicted in the former Chief Minister Beant Singh assassination case and has spent over two decades in jail. The SAD chief said, "This humanitarian gesture would be in confirmation with civilized values and justice as Bhai Rajoana has already served more than the effective equivalent of a life sentence''. He also urged Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and other Congress leaders to rise above political opportunism and back Rajoana's release.

Read: Beant Singh Assassination: SAD Chief Urges Centre To Set Balwant Singh Rajoana Free

Delhi bans import of live birds

Amidst the Bird Flu outbreak in several states across the country, Delhi has banned the import of live birds and the Ghazipur poultry market has been closed for 10 days. In view of the spread of bird flu in several states across the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a ban on the import of live birds in the national capital and said that the Ghazipur poultry market will remain closed. "The import of live birds is being banned in Delhi. The Ghazipur poultry market will remain closed for 10 days," announced Delhi Chief Minister.

Read: Bird Flu Outbreak : Delhi Bans Import Of Live Birds, Shuts Ghazipur Poultry Market

India's COVID-19 tally

India reported 18,645 new COVID-19 cases, 19,299 discharges, and 201 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. India has recorded over 10 million cases and 1,51,000 deaths so far. After two successful vaccine 'dry run', the Centre has decided to kick-off the nationwide vaccination drive on 16 January after forthcoming festivals including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu etc, said government sources on Saturday. The decision came after the Prime Minister chaired a high-level review meeting with Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Health Secretary, and other senior officials to review the status of COVID-19 in the country along with the preparedness of the State/UTs for COVID vaccination.

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 18,645 New Cases, 19,299 Recoveries In 24 Hours

