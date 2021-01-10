Will Expose What You Do At Home: Tej Pratap Yadav On Manjhi's '3 Yuvraj Honeymoon' Jibe

Hitting back at HAM leader and former CM of Bihar Jitan Ram Manjhi for his 'Honeymoon' remark, RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav has said that he can also expose the "actions" of Manjhi if he wants. Manjhi had taken a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, RJD's Tejashwi and Tej Pratap saying that they go for Honeymoon whenever they are required in the state at the time of crisis. To this, Tej Pratap said that Manjhi stays near his house and he knows whatever Manjhi does at his home. "I will also tell what he does, honeymoon or something else, I will expose him. So better tell him to keep quiet," an angry Tej Pratap said when asked about the statement.

मांझी जी क्या क्या करते है अपने कमरे में अब हम भी पोल खोलेंगे मांझी जी के बगल में मेरा आवास है और अपने आवास में वो क्या क्या करते है सब पोल खोलेंगे।



जीतन राम मांझी दो दिन पहले तेजश्वी यादव पर बयान दिए थे जिसमे उन्होंने कहा था तेजश्वी बाहर हनीमून मनाने जाते है। pic.twitter.com/hUeWlgkYe1 — Mukesh Singh@ANI (@Mukesh_Journo) January 8, 2021

Manjhi's remark on 'three Yuvraj'

Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, LJP leader Chirag Paswan and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday, Manjhi had commented on their "absence" from the state. He had said that the three go for "honeymoon somewhere" whenever there is a crisis in their party or in the state. Terming the three as "yuvraj", the former Bihar Chief Minister also said that the party whose policy is for the people gets public support, while dismissing reports of chaos within the ruling NDA.

"The three yuvrajs of India, Bihar, whether Rahul Gandhi, Chirag Paswan or Tejashwi Yadav, when the time comes, the three go for honeymoon somewhere. What they go for, it is not known. The party whose policy is right, that party gets public support. People of our society become legislators, ministers and forget the needs of society," he said.

Nitish Kumar's cabinet expansion

Meanwhile, even after meeting the BJP leaders no talks about the cabinet expansion of the Nitish Kumar-led government were held. He had earlier said that the expansion will take place in due course only after consultation with the BJP. As per rules, a maximum of 36 ministers, including the Chief Minister, can be appointed to the 243-member Bihar Assembly. This comes at a time when Nitish Kumar has also said that he doesn't know who is his enemy and who is his friend and that the delay in the seat-sharing deal in the elections resulted in the poor performance of JDU. However, even as Nitish did not take any names and advised JDU workers to forget what happened in the assembly polls and look ahead, his remarks are yet another proof of the strained relationship between NDA partners - BJP and JDU - more so, after Nitish's party MLAs joined saffron camp in Arunachal Pradesh.

