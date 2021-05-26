Latest News: Cyclone Yaas Update; WhatsApp Moves To HC; Dr Fauci On COVID Origin Probe

Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Landfall Process Begins, Cyclone 50 Km Away From Balasore

Days after Cyclone Tauktae, the Cyclone Yaas from the Bay of Bengal has hit the eastern coast. The cyclone is expected to make landfall with a wind speed of 155kmph-165kmph.

Mehul Choksi In Cuba A Real Possibility? Antigua & Barbuda Police Seek Interpol's Help

In an important move to trace fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi, the Antigua and Barbuda Police has filed a missing person notice with Interpol so that a Yellow Notice can be circulated. A Yellow Notice is a global police alert for a missing person which is published for victims of parental abductions, kidnappings, or unexplained disappearances. This assumes significance as Caribbean news outlet Associate Times claimed that Choksi fled to Cuba owing to the fear of being extradited to India, a claim denied by his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal.

Dr Fauci Urges WHO To Commence 'next Phase Of Investigation' Into Coronavirus' Origin

As questions rise over Coronavirus' (COVID-19) origin, US chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday, backed the 'next phase of investigation' by the World Health organization (WHO) into the origins of the virus. Speaking to reporters, Dr. Fauci said that he was not '100% sure of the origin' and it was imperative to look and investigate. US has urged China & WHO for a transparent process stating that there was a need to 'get to bottom' of it.

WhatsApp Moves Delhi HC Against New IT Rules, 'traceability' Provision Under Challenge

In a huge development, WhatsApp moved the Delhi High Court challenging the Centre's recent rules for social media intermediaries that call for the traceability of messages. The Facebook-owned messaging platform reportedly filed the petition on May 25, which was the last day to comply with the guidelines. Invoking the Supreme Court's verdict in the 2017 Justice K S Puttaswamy (Retd.) vs Union Of India case, it has argued that the traceability provision is against the fundamental right to privacy.

'Huge Disaster For Country': Top Medical Experts Condemn Farmers' Rally Amid COVID-19

Top medical experts spoke to Republic TV on Tuesday strongly discouraging the citizens of India from holding or engaging in any event that could turn out to be a super-spreader of COVID-19 in the country. Dr Shashank Joshi, member of COVID task force in Maharashtra, Dr. Subhash Salunkhe, COVID-19 State Government Advisor and Former Director of Health Services (Maharashtra), and Dr. Sanjeev Bagai, Senior Pediatrician and Chairman of the Nephron Clinic were a part of the discussion.

