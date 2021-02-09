Latest News: Deep Sidhu Arrested; CM Rawat Meets Injured; PM Modi Speaks To Joe Biden

Twitter seeks dialogue with govt

Micro-blogging platform Twitter on Monday informed that it has reached out to Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for formal dialogue. The social media platform also informed that it has shared an update with the Centre after it received a notice for not complying with an order tor restrict access to some accounts. According to media reports, Twitter had restored access to 257 accounts it had temporarily blocked after a government order, getting into a confrontation with the Ministry. However, the government had then issued a notice saying that the social media platform was not in a position to judge the order and that it was an intermediary liable to follow directions as per the law, which could include penal provisions.

Actor Deep Sidhu arrested

After Delhi Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Punjabi singer-actor, Deep Sidhu was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday morning. The Punjabi actor-singer is accused of inciting violence and leading protesting farmers with their tractors to breach the historic Red Fort, where a religious flag was unfurled by a group of individuals on Republic Day. It is important to note that after Deep Sidhu went missing on January 26 following the violence at Red Fort, the Delhi Police along with Special crime Branch has been conducting raids to arrest him. Further details in the matter are awaited.

VP Naidu upset over YSRC MP's remark

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday expressed anguish when a Member of Parliament questioned his non-partisan approach, but he assured that he would not be cowed down by attempts to make the chair dysfunctional. YSR Congress MP Vijai Sai Reddy sought to raise certain remarks made by a TDP member a few days ago and demanded action. Without naming anyone or pointing to the remarks, Reddy raised the issue through a point of order. He said objectionable parts should be expunged from the records.

CM Rawat meets injured

As a glacier burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand triggered a flash flood and avalanche on Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday informed that glacier burst was not the reason behind the avalanche and experts are still working to find out the exact cause, while speaking to the media. Rawat said, "There are several people from other states as well who are affected here. Most are from Bihar and Jharkhand, and some are also from states like Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh. The video of the disaster that went viral is really scary. I was in the middle of a program when I too received that video around 11 am that day, even I panicked and left the program immediately. However, with god's grace, things did not get worse as there were fears of villages near the river getting badly affected by floods, but unfortunately, several people lost their lives."

PM Modi & President Biden hold telephonic conversation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 8 had a telephonic conversation with US President Joe Biden to convey his best wishes as the American leader pans out an ambitious agenda strengthening relations with the world during his first 100 days in office. PM Modi, in a tweet, elaborated, that he discussed the two countries ‘shared priorities’ and agreed to further co-operation against climate change, and other regional issues. Earlier, as Joe Biden was elected the 46th President of the United States, PM Modi, in his first telephonic interaction with the American leader had reiterated the country’s firm commitment to the strategic partnership between the US and India.

