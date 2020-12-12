Latest News: Donald Trump Promises Free Vaccine, Yuvraj Singh Opines On Farmers' Protest

Trump Promises 'free Vaccines' After Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Earns FDA Nod

The US on December 11 has given a green light to the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine. The development came after the US Food and Drug Administration authorized an emergency rollout of a vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech. US President Donald Trump has reacted to the development and assured free vaccine for all Americans.

Read Story: Trump Promises 'free Vaccines' After Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Earns FDA Nod

Mamata's Nephew Abhishek Banerjee's 'Banga Bhawan' In Delhi Vandalised; TMC Blames BJP

Amid strong reaction from BJP over the attack on its president JP Nadda's convoy in West Bengal's Diamond Harbour, alleged BJP supporters vandalised New Delhi's Banga Bhawan on Friday. They said that they are protesting against the Mamata Banerjee administration and Banga Bhawan - which is the residence of Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee - is the symbol of her rule, they said.

Slamming the BJP for the incident, Trinamool Congress said that the saffron party only knows the language of violence. They said that the act shows BJP's sheer disregard for the cultural sentiment of the people of West Bengal.

By vandalizing the Banga Bhawan in Delhi, @BJP4India has once again proven that violence is their only solution to undermine the 10 years of good work by @MamataOfficial!



This attack showcases BJP's sheer disregard for the cultural sentiment of the people of West Bengal! (1/2) — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) December 11, 2020

Read: Mamata's Nephew Abhishek Banerjee's 'Banga Bhawan' In Delhi Vandalised; TMC Blames BJP

Yuvraj Singh Distances Self From Father's Derogatory Speech; Opines On Farmers' Protests

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh distanced himself from the controversial speech made by his father Yograj in the farmers' protest earlier on December 6 and categorically stated that his ideologies weren't the same. Multiple videos of Yograj Singh's fiery & 'derogatory' speech in the farmers' protests did rounds on social media, stoking controversy and inviting sharp criticism. On his birthday, Yuvraj Sing took to Twitter to clarify his stance on the matter.

Read: Yuvraj Singh Distances Self From Father's Derogatory Speech; Opines On Farmers' Protests

'Inspired By Bharathiyar's Vision, Centre Keen On Women-led Development': PM Modi

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11 commemorated the Tamil freedom fighter and poet Subramania Bharathi on his Jayanti, saying, that his administration was working on ‘Mahakavi Bharathiar’s’ definition of ‘progress’ which was central to women. Speaking at the virtually held International Bharati Festival 2020, PM Modi said that he was working to empower the women in India by making them self reliant according to the vision laid out by Subramanya Bharathi that continues to motivate him.

“One of the most important visions was that of independent and empowered women,” the Indian PM said, adding, that his government was inspired by Bharathiyar’s teachings and is working towards the dignity of women.

Read: 'Inspired By Bharathiyar's Vision, Centre Keen On Women-led Development': PM Modi

Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala Threatens To Resign If MSP Guarantee Not Given To Farmers

Amid stalemate between farmers and Centre over the solutions for the ongoing protest against the farm laws, Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has said that he will resign if MSP guarantee is not given to the farmers. Chautala's JJP joined hands with BJP after Haryana elections and BJP is now under the threat that ML Khattar led Haryana government may fall if JJP pulls back support. Chautala's remark comes a day after the farmers rejected the Centre's written assurance that the MSP will not be scrapped.

Read: Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala Threatens To Resign If MSP Gurantee Not Given To Farmers