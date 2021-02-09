Latest News: From Deep Sidhu's Arrest To Nadda Slams Mamata Over 'insider-outsider' Remark

Here are the top stories this Tuesday evening:

Deep Sidhu sent to 7-day police custody in connection with 26 January violence

In a big development, Punjabi actor-singer Deep Sidhu, who was arrested by the Delhi Police earlier today, has been remanded to 7-day police custody by a Delhi Court on Tuesday. The Delhi Police had originally sought 10-day police custody of Sidhu, who is the prime accused in the seize of the Red Fort which occurred on Republic Day. During the proceedings, Deep Sidhu's counsel had opposed Delhi Police's plea seeking his police custody saying that he was merely "at the wrong place at the wrong time."

Nadda slams Mamata over 'insider-outsider' argument, says 'dictatorship not WB's culture'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday, BJP president JP Nadda lashed out at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of fueling the insider-outsider divide. Even as Nadda flagged off BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Tarapith and Jhargram, Banerjee alleged that the national party was ferrying 5-star buses filled with "outsiders" to interact with the poor in the state. Defending the frequent visits of BJP's national leadership, the Rajya Sabha MP claimed that only his party was protecting the culture of West Bengal. In a dig at the ruling TMC, he affirmed that extortion, dictatorship and appeasement is not the "culture" of West Bengal.

Bihar Cabinet: 17 new Ministers inducted; BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain is new Industry Minister

On Tuesday, 17 more Ministers- 9 from BJP and 8 from JD(U) were inducted in the Bihar Cabinet at the Raj Bhavan in Patna in the presence of CM Nitish Kumar. When Kumar was sworn-in as the CM for the 7th time on November 16, 2020, only 13 other Ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy. This included Deputy Chief Ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, Bihar JD(U) president Ashok Choudhary, BJP MLC Mangal Pandey, HAM(S) supremo's son Santosh Kumar Suman and VIP chief Mukesh Sahani.

Embarrassment for Mehbooba Mufti as PDP MP lauds Centre's contribution towards J&K

Deferring from PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti's stance, the party's outgoing Rajya Sabha MP Mir Mohammad Fayaz lauded the Centre's support for development in Jammu and Kashmir. While Mufti has emerged as a fierce critic of the Centre after being released from detention, Fayaz had a different take in his farewell speech on Tuesday. Due to retire next week, he appreciated the Modi government's schemes including the Ujjwala Yojana.

England claim top spot on WTC table, India drop down to 4th spot post defeat in Chennai

Led by Joe Root's mammoth double century, England defeated India in the first Test at Chepauk to climb to the top of the World Test Championship table on Tuesday. Courtesy of the 227-run win in Chennai, England has kept their hopes alive of making it to the final of the World Test Championship at Lord's with New Zealand having booked their place in the finale. Root & Co. leapt over Australia and New Zealand and dethroned India with 70.2% points in their bag.

