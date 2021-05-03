Latest News: India-UK Summit; Assam Congress Prez quits; Calls For Free Vaccination Drive

PM Modi to hold virtual summit with UK PM Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a virtual conference with UK PM Boris Johnson on Tuesday and discussions regarding the enhancement of bilateral ties between two countries will take place. The two will also reveal 10-year planning for multi-faceted strategic ties. The Ministry of External Affairs made an announcement. The MEA statement also added that deeper ties between India-UK are expected through the Tuesday summit.

13 opposition parties ask centre for free mass vaccination drive

In a huge development on Sunday, 13 opposition parties released a joint statement pertaining to the surge of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country. It was signed by Sonia Gandhi (Congress), HD Deve Gowda (JD-S), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Hemant Soren (JMM), MK Stalin (DMK), Mayawati (BSP), Farooq Abdullah (NC), Akhilesh Yadav (RJD), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), D Raja (CPI) and Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M). They called upon the Centre to focus "all attention" on ensuring uninterrupted oxygen supply to all hospitals.

Joint statement calling upon Central govt to focus all attention in ensuring uninterrupted flow of oxygen & immediately launching a free mass vaccination programme across the country. pic.twitter.com/i9sre8xBzE — NSUI (@nsui) May 2, 2021

Assam Congress President resigns after defeat

Ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA's victory in Assam, Congress state president Ripun Bora resigned on Sunday after the debacle in the state assembly polls and sent the resignation letter to interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi. In his resignation letter, Bora wrote, "I do hereby tender my resignation from the post of President, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee owing to the responsibility of the humiliating defeat of my party in the Assam Assembly Election 2021. "Madam, I am extremely saddened and disheartened to inform you that despite my immense hard work we were unable to combat the divisive and communal politics played by the BJP and RSS."

Joe Biden asserts 'al-Qaeda greatly degraded in Afghanistan'

In view of the 10th anniversary of the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden, President Joe Biden reiterated US commitment to stand against terrorism. Biden stated that American troops are returning from Afghanistan and acknowledged that Al Qaeda was 'greatly degraded' on Afghan soil. However, Joe Biden also asserted that the United States will continue to remain vigilant about the looming threat posed by other terrorist groups that have 'metastasized around the world'.

UK set to dispatch round 4 of medical aid to India

Amid solidarity outpouring from across the globe, United Kingdom announced to have arranged 1,000 more medical ventilators for COVID-19 hospitals. Britain has established their determination in lending unceasing aid for India during these harrowing times. Prior to this, the UK government has delivered three rounds of medical supplies and life-saving drugs. As per UK PM's office statement, they have arranged to dispatch a round of 1000 more ventilators.

