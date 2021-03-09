Latest News: MNM To Contest Only 154 TN Seats, India-Bangladesh To Meet In Dhaka & More

Rahul Gandhi Says Jyotiraditya Scindia Would've Been CM In Congress; 'won't Ever With BJP'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday targeted his former party mate Jyotiraditya Scindia, stating that he could have become Chief Minister with the Congress but was reduced to a 'backbencher' in the BJP. Speaking to the Youth Wing of the party about the importance of Congress organisation, Rahul Gandhi said, “Scindia would have become the CM had he stayed with Congress but he has become a backbencher in the BJP."

"Scindia had the option to strengthen the organisation by working with Congress workers. I told him – One day you will become the Chief Minister. But he chose another route. Write it down, he will never become Chief Minister there. He will have to come back here for that,” he added.

Kamal Haasan's MNM To Contest Only 154 Tamil Nadu Seats; Allies AISMK & IJK Get 40 Each

In the latest development in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) finalized its seat-sharing pact with allies All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Janayaga Katchi (IJK) on Monday. Touted as the third front against the Dravidian parties in the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, MNM allotted 40 seats each to Sarath Kumar's AISMK and Paarivendhar's IJK while allotting itself 154 seats. Elections are scheduled to be held in a single-phase in Tamil Nadu, with polling of votes on April 6 followed by the counting of votes on May 2. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Kamal Haasan's MNM received only around 4% of the overall votes, but it managed to capture 10% of all urban pockets, thereby explaining the party's city-town focus in the second leg of campaigning for Assembly elections.

Kane Williamson Ruled Out Of New Zealand's ODI Series Vs Bangladesh Due To Elbow Injury

New Zealand suffered a blow on Tuesday as skipper Kane Williamson was ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh owing to an elbow injury. The Kiwi skipper was ruled out of the limited-overs series at home against Bangladesh after injuring his left elbow. New Zealand are scheduled to play five ODIs against Bangladesh starting from March 20 at University Oval, Dunedin.

Suvendu Offers Late Congress MLA Somen Mitra's Wife BJP Ticket; Sikha Seeks Sonia Meeting

INC leader Sikha Mitra, wife of late West Bengal Congress party president Somen Mitra, on Monday accused the state leadership of sidelining her and threatened to leave the party. Mitra, a former TMC MLA, accused the incumbent Bengal Congress president, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, of sidelining her and her son Rohan Mitra. She claimed that state leadership was compromising with the core ideology of the Congress. Mitra also did not rule out joining the BJP in near future.

India-Bangladesh Meet In Dhaka Over Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

India and Bangladesh on Monday held a Commerce Secretary-level meeting where both the countries decided to expeditiously move forward on the feasibility study on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The Ministry of Commerce and Industry informed in an official statement that the Bangladesh delegation was led by Md. Jafar Uddin and the Indian delegation was led by Anup Wadhawan.

