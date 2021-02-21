Latest News: Dasgupta To Contest WB Polls; PM Modi To Address BJP Meet

Actor Dasgupta to contest WB polls

Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta, who recently joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said he is willing to contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. However, the final decision will be taken by the party, he said. Dasgupta joined BJP along with several other Tollywood actors in Kolkata on Wednesday. He was welcomed to the saffron camp by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and party national vice-president Mukul Roy. After joining the party, Dasgupta paid a courtesy visit to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the state.

Read: Actor Yash Dasgupta Ready To Contest WB Polls For BJP; Reveals 'free Hand' From Amit Shah

Solar-heated Tent For Indian Army

Ladakh-based engineer & education reformist Sonam Wangchuk has built a solar-powered military tent for the Indian Army at the Galway Valley. Wangchuk, who had previously succeeded in his solar-heated mud hut project, built a tent that could accommodate 10 jawans and is fully portable with the weight of the tent being less than 30 kilos. Sharing photos of the solar-powered tent, Wangchuk revealed that the tent could sustain even under sub-zero temperatures such as minus 14 degrees Celcius while pointing out that it was carbon neutral, replacing kerosene and tackling pollution.

Read: Sonam Wangchuk Showcases Solar-heated Tent For Indian Army At Galwan

PM Modi to address BJP meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting of BJP's national office-bearers in the capital on Sunday. The meeting will be held at the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) convention centre from 10 am to 5 pm. PM Modi will inaugurate the meeting and also address it. Apart from the national office bearers, state in-charges and co-in-charges and state chief's will also participate in the party meeting.

Read: PM Modi To Address Meeting Of BJP National Office-bearers In Delhi With Polls Closing In

Sonam Wangchuk makes solar-heated tent for Army

Ladakh-based engineer & education reformist Sonam Wangchuk has built a solar-powered military tent for the Indian Army at the Galway Valley. Wangchuk, who had previously succeeded in his solar-heated mud hut project, built a tent that could accommodate 10 jawans and is fully portable with the weight of the tent being less than 30 kilos. Sharing photos of the solar-powered tent, Wangchuk revealed that the tent could sustain even under sub-zero temperatures such as minus 14 degrees Celcius while pointing out that it was carbon neutral, replacing kerosene and tackling pollution.

Read: Sonam Wangchuk Showcases Solar-heated Tent For Indian Army At Galwan; Here's What It Does

Trump to speak at Republican CPAC

Former US President Donald Trump is set to make his first public appearance since leaving the White House on January 20. Trump will speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on February 28 where he is likely to highlight the ideas he has for the 'future of the Republican Party', said an official of the American Conservative Union.

Read: Trump To Come Out Of Exile; Set To Detail Post-loss Agenda At Republicans' CPAC Meeting