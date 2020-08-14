Latest News: Nepal Minister On Territorial Dispute; BSP Issues Whip; Israel-UAE Deal

Nepal foreign minister on territorial dispute with India

Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali spoke in favour of having a dialogue with India to resolve the territorial dispute between the two countries. In an interview with state-owned Nepal Television, Gyawali said that the territorial dispute between Nepal and India can only be solved through dialogue. India and Nepal are scheduled to hold a review mechanism dialogue on August 17 to take stock of the progress of the ongoing projects in Nepal. Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Nepal's Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi will participate in the discussion according to sources.

BSP issues whip to six Rajasthan MLAs to vote against Gehlot govt

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has issued a whip to all the six Rajasthan MLAs who shifted to Congress to vote against the Ashok Gehlot government during the trust vote likely to be held on August 14. BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Misra issued the whip on August 13 to vote against the ruling government after Supreme Court refused to temporarily freeze the merger. BJP MLA Madan Dilawar and BSP have filed petitions challenging the merger and the Rajasthan High Court is expected to hear the petitions as the top court left the decision to a single judge in Rajasthan.

Sushant’s sister Shweta urges all to join global 24-hr prayer observation

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has appealed to people to observe global prayers for justice in her brother’s death case. Taking to Twitter, Kirti asked people to join a global 24-hours spiritual and prayer observation so that truth prevails. Demand for CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has intensified after serious lapses have been found in Mumbai Police's investigation. The Centre on August has asked for a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, in its reply filed in the Supreme Court. The affidavit accessed by Republic TV highlights that two cases on the same issue were not pending in two states (Bihar and Maharashtra) anymore.

I request you all to please join us for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput, so that the truth prevails and we find justice for our beloved Sushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR ðŸ™â¤ï¸ðŸ™ #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushantSinghRajput #Godiswithus pic.twitter.com/glXWJLf3zl — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 14, 2020

India's tally at 24,61,190; 1,007 deaths reported in last 24-hours

India witnessed a single-day spike of 64,553 new coronavirus cases on August 13, taking the total case tally 24,61,190. As many as 1,007 people lost their lives to the contagious disease, taking the total coronavirus-related death toll to 48,040. Ministry of Health said that a total of 17,51,555 people have been cured/discharged/migrated from the highly contagious disease, taking the recovery rate to 70.17 per cent. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) data, India has reported the highest number of daily cases globally from August 4 to August 13.

Palestinians call UAE-Israel agreement 'treason'

Palestinian ambassador to the UAE is reported to have been recalled after the Arab nation signed a landmark deal with Israel to normalise the relations. Israel and the UAE on August 13 agreed to establish full diplomatic ties but the Palestinians vehemently criticised the deal and dubbed it as ”betrayal” of the Palestinian cause. The agreement between the two Middle East countries, brokered by the United States, comes as a major victory for Trump administration at a crucial time as the US President seeks re-election in the upcoming polls scheduled in November. While Trump called the agreement a “truly historic moment”, a spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas reportedly said the deal amounts to “treason".

