TMC Veteran Partha Chatterjee Removed As District Vice-prez For 'anti-party Activities'

In a sudden move against senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee, the party has expelled him from his post of Vice President of Trinamool's Nadia unit on Monday. The district president Mahua Moitra has issued a letter to Chatterjee accusing him of anti-party activities and inciting others to do so. Chatterjee is currently the West Bengal education minister and Parliamentary affairs minister and has been a vocal critic of the BJP and PM Modi.

Earlier in the day, Chatterjee said that the Trinamool government will table a resolution during the upcoming two-day assembly session, opposing the Centre's new farm laws demanding its repeal. Chatterjee said that TMC had tried to bring the Congress and the Left Front on the same page to table a joint resolution but failed as the TMC wanted to table the resolution under Ruled 169, while the Congress-Left wanted to bring it under Rule 185. If Chatterjee steps down or is removed from the Cabinet, he will be the fourth minister from Mamata's cabinet to step down after Suvendu Adhikari, Laxmi Ratan Shukla and Rajib Banerjee. While Adhikari has joined BJP, Shukla and Banerjee are still in Trinamool.

Partha Chatterjee is one of the early members of Trinamool Congress - being an MLA in West Bengal assembly since 2001. Apart from the General Secretary of Trinamool (West Bengal), Chatterjee was also the Assembly's Leader of the Opposition from 2006-2011. After Mamata Banerjee became the CM he held the portfolios of Information Technology and Electronics, Parliamentary Affairs and Industry till 2014. Currently, he holds two cabinet posts- Education and Parliamentary affairs.

Trinamool's high-level exits

The Mamata Banerjee-led party recently saw the exit of Suvendu Adhikari along with 6 MLAs, 1 MP, and 16 other grassroots leaders - who joined BJP and has now been fielded in the saffron party's political campaign. Later Adhikari's two brothers joined BJP, while his father has been removed from his party post. While sports minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla has 'retired' from politics, Rajib Banerjee claimed that he was not being able to work for the 'people of Bengal' and that he was being attacked personally in Trinamool. Sources have said that Rajib Banerjee will join BJP on January 30. West Bengal, where Mamata Banerjee holds fort with 222 seats, will go to polls in April-May 2021.

