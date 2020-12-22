Latest News: PM Modi Gets Legion Of Merit; Biden Receives Vaccine; BJP Leaders Meet Anna

Maha BJP leaders meet Anna Hazare, urge him not to go on hunger strike

Just days after social activist Anna Hazare warned of resuming hunger strike if his demands concerning farm laws were not met by the Central government, Maharashtra BJP leaders Haribhau Bagade and Bhagwat Karad met the octogenarian leader on Monday and requested him not to go on protest. The BJP leaders from Maharashtra visited Hazare in his hometown Ralegansiddhi in the Ahmednagar district.

Counting begins in J&K DDC Election Results 2020

The fate of nearly 4,200 candidates for 280 District Development Council (DDC) seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be decided, as counting of votes began at 9 AM as the polls were conducted in 8 phases. The initial trends as per EC sources -

NC 6

PDP 5

BJP 6

INC 2

APNI PARTY 3

OTHER 4

Russia on deepening Pakistan ties: 'India shouldn't worry'

Russia said New Delhi should 'not be worried' about its developing relationship with Pakistan but noted that Moscow is committed to enhancing ties with Islamabad as it is a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Deputy Chief of the Russian mission Roman Babushkin said Russia's ties with Islamabad are "independent" in nature and that his government is mindful of respecting sensitivities of other countries.

"We do not think India should be worried," he said at a media briefing when asked about Russia's military drills with Pakistan as well as trade cooperation.

Air India directs crew to remain isolated at layovers

Air India has directed its crew to remain isolated in their allocated rooms for the entire duration of stay during layovers at all domestic as well as international stations due to concerns over the new strain of COVID-19. Taking pre-emptive action against the new Coronavirus (COVID-19) strain, the Civil Aviation Ministry on Monday, announced that all flights originating from the UK to India shall be temporarily suspended till 11:59 PM, 31 December.

Trump confers PM Modi with prestigious legion of merit for elevating India-US ties

US President Donald Trump on Monday presented the prestigious 'Legion of Merit' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating the ties between the two nations. India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu accepted the honour on behalf of the PM Modi from the US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien at the White House.

“President @realDonaldTrump presented the Legion of Merit to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating the U.S.-India strategic partnership. Ambassador @SandhuTaranjitS accepted the medal on behalf of Prime Minister Modi.” –NSA Robert C. O’Brien pic.twitter.com/QhOjTROdCC — NSC (@WHNSC) December 21, 2020

Top Balochistan activist Karima Baloch found dead in Canada

Karima Baloch, an activist and former chairperson of Baloch Students Organisation – Azad who had been vocal about Pakistan Army and government atrocities in Balochistan, has been found dead in Toronto Canada, according to Balochistan Post. Karima was a Canadian refugee and named as one of the world's 100 most "inspirational and influential" women in 2016 by the BBC.

