'Leave Sanjay Manjrekar Alone, He Doesn’t Have Any Other Job': Srikkanth Slams Commentator

Former Indian opener Kris Srikanth called Sanjay Manjrekar's opinion on KL Rahul's Test selection 'rubbish' and asked him to refrain from questioning just to 'create a controversy' as he hit back at the commentator for his remarks on the Bengaluru-lad. Following a series of consistent performances in the IPL 2020 alongside reviving Punjab's playoff hopes, KL Rahul was rewarded with a selection in the Test side for India's tour to Australia later this year. However, Sanjay Manjrekar had objections to KL Rahul returning to the Test side and called him an abject failure in the longer formats of the game.

'All rubbish': Kris Srikkanth

Speaking on his YouTube channel Cheeky Cheeka, Srikkanth lashed out at Sanjay Manjrekar for questioning KL Rahul's selection in Tests and said that he disagreed with the commentator's view. Calling it 'all rubbish', Srikkanth asked the former Indian cricketer to go through Rahul's Test record and went on to say that KL Rahul had done 'brilliantly' across all formats of the game. Srikkanth asked Sanjay Manjrekar from raising queries just to create controversies while asking the viewers to leave Manjrekar alone as he did not 'have any other job'.

Sanjay Manjrekar objects to KL Rahul's Test selection

The BCCI announced India's T20I, ODI and Test squads for the upcoming Indian tour of Australia yesterday. While some names like Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara were named in the Test squad, Manjrekar claims that KL Rahul's addition to the list is surprising. In a cryptic tweet, Manjrekar wrote that recalling a player for the Test squad on the basis of their performance in white-ball cricket was a huge blow to the country's Ranji players. While he did not name anyone in this tweet, he later responded to a fan question, confirming that he had in fact been talking about KL.

You set a bad precedent when you recall a player for Tests on IPL performance. Especially if the player has been an abject failure in his last few Tests. Whether that player succeeds or fails is irrelevant, such selections massively demotivate Ranji players. #INDvsAUS — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 27, 2020

KL Rahul in his last 5 Test series

- v SA - Avg 7.1

- v Eng - Avg 29

- v WI at home - Avg 18

- v Aus - Avg 10.7

- v WI - Avg 25.4

I say very lucky to get a recall based on IPL & white ball performance. But now let’s just hope he makes the most of this chance. Good luck to him! https://t.co/YBVbeut5jH — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 27, 2020

India's tour to Australia

The schedule for the much-awaited India vs Australia 2020 series was finally confirmed, with Cricket Australia announcing the venues and dates for the series. India’s tour of Australia will include a total of 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 4 Tests, with the series being the first international tour for Virat Kohli’s men after the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Cricket Australia also revealed that plans are in place to allow some fans for all the matches of the series. The final schedule for the India vs Australia 2020 series comes soon after the NSW government approved Cricket Australia’s bio-security plans last week.

India's test squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj

