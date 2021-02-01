Latest News: Sitharaman To Present Union Budget; US' Reaction To Myanmar's Military Coup

FM Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2021-22

The Union Budget 2021 will be presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament today. For the first time, the Budget will be paperless this year due to COVID. It will be available for all as a soft copy, online. This year's Union Budget will be extra special because Nirmala Sitharaman earlier had promised a "never before" like Union Bidget as the government plans to steer the pandemic-battered economy and push growth. While investment in health, medical Research & Development (R&D) and developing greater skills to handle telemedicine is going to be critical, livelihood challenges would have to be seen in a newer canvas with a newer perspective on vocational training and skill development

Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman calls on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan, before the presentation of Union Budget 2021-22 in the Parliament today#AatmanirbharBharatKaBudget #Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/LXEu1USBnp — PIB India (@PIB_India) February 1, 2021

Prakash Javadekar felicitates women COVID-19 warriors on 29th NCW Foundation Day

On Sunday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar felicitated women COVID-19 warriors at the 29th Foundation Day of the National Commission for Women. Javadekar tweeted with the hashtag #Narishakti and noted that he met and felicitated real-life Covid-19 heroes and women warriors at the 29th Foundation Day of the NCW India.

At the 29th Foundation Day of the @NCWIndia , met and felicitated some heroes from the real-life, the #COVID19 women warriors. #NariShakti pic.twitter.com/oWrfEALkir — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 31, 2021

Manjhi lashes out at Tejashwi as he puts wrong picture of Bihar's first CM Krishna Singh

In a major goof up, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Sunday posted a picture of Anugrah Narayan Sinha while paying tribute to Bihar's first Chief Minister late Krishna Singh on his death anniversary. Downplaying the issue, RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwary told PTI that Tejashwi Yadav does not himself put up tweets and that it was a technical error. The opponents should not make it an issue, rather they should try to understand the spirit behind the tweet, the RJD spokesperson said.

MP Minister says if there is evidence of wrong done, names of places must be changed

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister and BJP MLA from Indore Usha Thakur said that if there is evidence that something wrong happened in the past, the names of states should be changed. While talking to ANI, Thakur said that the constitution grants permission to rectify mistakes if there is evidence.

"If something wrong happened in the past, and if somebody has evidence of that, then the Constitution permits us to correct those mistakes. If there is evidence, then the names of places should be changed," Thakur said.

US 'alarmed' by military coup in Myanmar, says 'will take action if steps not reversed'

Alarmed by the reports that the Myanmar military has taken steps to undermine the country's democratic transition, including the arrest of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and few other civilian officials in Burma, the United States on Sunday vowed to take action against those responsible. White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki said that any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar's democratic transition will be opposed by the US. President Joe Biden has also been briefed by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

The statement issued by the White House Speaker read, "The US is alarmed by reports that the Burmese military has taken steps to undermine the country's democratic transition, including the arrest of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian officials in Burma. President Biden has been briefed by NSA."

