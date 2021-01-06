Latest News: Soren's Convoy Attacked; ISRO Scientist Claims He Was Poisoned; COVID Tally

Jharkhand CM's convoy attacked

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said that strict action will be taken against the miscreants involved in the attack on his convoy in Ranchi on December 4. As the Ranchi SSP detained more than 30 people in connection with the incident of violence, Soren assured that no one would be spared. In a shocking incident on Monday, the Chief Minister's vehicle was attacked in Ranchi's Kishoreganj and a vehicle in his convoy was stopped midway. Some miscreants broke the glasses and vandalised the doors of the vehicles, while Soren escaped unhurt as he was sent to his residence via an alternate route. Police barricades were also vandalised in the incident.

Read: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Asserts Firm Action Against Miscreants Involved In Convoy Attack

India's COVID-19 tally

India's confirmed cases tally stands at 1,03,74,932 as active cases drop to 2,27,546, while recoveries climb to 99,97,272 with 1,50,114 fatalities. India reports 18,088 new COVID-19 cases, 21,314 recoveries, and 264 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has given emergency approval to 2 vaccines - AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covishield & Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Tally At 1,03,74,932; Vaccine Rollout In 10 Days

ISRO scientist claims he was poisoned

Senior scientist and former director of space application in ISRO, Tapan Misra alleged that he was poisoned when he was in duty in the year 2017 in Bengaluru. He wrote a lengthy post on the social media platform, Facebook, and described the entire incident when he was allegedly poisoned with deadly arsenic trioxide during a promotion interview from Sci/Eng SF to SG in ISRO Headquarters.

Read: ISRO Scientist Tapan Misra Alleges Being Poisoned With Arsenic Trioxide In Facebook Post

India raises concern on use of chemical weapons

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti on Tuesday told the UN Security Council that terror groups have taken advantage of the decade-long conflict in Syria to establish themselves and pose a threat to the entire region, asserting that the world cannot afford to give these terrorists any sanctuary or dilute its fight against them. While speaking at the UNSC meeting on Syria's Chemical Weapons, he said, "India remains concerned about the possibility of such weapons falling into the hands of terrorist organisations and individuals." The UNSC virtual meeting on Syria Chemical Weapons was India's first open meeting in the Council as the country began its tenure as a non-permanent member for the 2021-22 term.

Read: India Raises Concern On Use Of Chemical Weapons At UNSC; Highlights Syria's Conflict Issue

Xi Jinping asks Army to be combat ready

Emphasising 'full-time combat readiness', China’s President Xi Jinping on Monday ordered the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to be prepared to act ‘at any second.’ He urged the armed forces to enhance training in real combat conditions in order to ensure readiness at all times. In his first order of the Central Military Commission (CMC) in 2021, President Xi stressed on reinforcing military training in real combat conditions and the ability to win. This comes amidst a standoff between the Chinese and Indian military in Eastern Ladakh since May 2020, following a deadly clash in the Galwan Valley.

Read: 'Be Combat Ready To Act At Any Second': Chinese Prez Orders PLA Amid Standoff With India



