Latest News: SP Shocker On Ram Mandir; Google Halts US Political Ads; COVID-19 Tally

SP shocker on Ram mandir

In a controversial remark, Samajwadi Party MP Dr ST Hasan on Tuesday said that BJP uses "a Hindu-Muslim" formula to gather votes from its people whenever elections are near. In a video going viral, the SP lawmaker from Moradabad can be heard saying that BJP people will make sure that stones are pelted on them through some "sold out Muslims" when they go out to seek donations for the Ram Temple.

India's COVID-19 tally

India reported 16,946 new COVID-19 cases, 17,652 discharges, and 198 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. So far, the country has recorded more than 1 million COVID-19 cases and over 1,51,000 deaths. A total of 18,42,32,305 samples tested for COVID-19, up to 13th January of which 7,43,191 samples were tested yesterday, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Vaccination programme to begin on January 16.

Uttarakhand CM orders probe in corruption case

Days after BJP MP Maneka Gandhi wrote to Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat alleging financial irregularities in the BJP-run state's Sheep and Wool Development Board, the state government has ordered a high-level probe. The former Union Minister had recently written to the Chief Minister alleging misappropriation of funds in the board in the purchase of food for sheep and goats in Uttarkashi and Pithoragarh districts in a scam she pegged at Rs 3,000 crore and compared to Bofors.

RSS chief in Chennai for Pongal celebrations

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will mark Pongal celebrations by participating in functions organised in Chennai on January 14. The RSS leader kick-started Pongal celebrations by visiting the Sri Kadumbadi Chinnamman Temple in Ponniammanmedu in the morning and is scheduled to participate in an event at Moolakadai. Mohan Bhagwat is on a two-day visit to the capital of Tamil Nadu where he is expected to meet young professionals and start-up owners and also likely to interact with dignitaries. BJP chief JP Nadda and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are also scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

Google suspends political ads ahead of Biden's inauguration

Amid US President Donald Trump's second impeachment and ahead of Joe Biden's swearing-in as US president, Google has decided to suspend political ads containing any reference to "impeachment, inauguration or protests at the US. Capitol." The suspension is already in effect from Thursday morning. Google said in a statement on Wednesday, "We regularly pause ads over unpredictable, sensitive events when ads can be used to exploit the event or amplify misleading information. Beyond this, we have long-standing policies blocking content that incites violence or promotes hate and we will be extremely vigilant about enforcing on any ads that cross this line."

