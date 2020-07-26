Latest News: Subramanian Swamy Notes AR Rahman's Revelation; Uddhav On Ayodhya Visit

Subramanian Swamy acknowledges AR Rahman's revelations

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has taken note of Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman's sensational revelation in conversation with a regional radio station about his personal experience with Bollywood's alleged 'gangism'. The musician disclosed that he works more frequently in the Tamil cinema rather than working in Hindi films because certain people in Bollywood have been spreading rumours about him and minimizing his chances of getting good work.

Supreme Court's rolls out iOS app

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court has launched its official app only for iOS users that would provide the latest details pertaining to daily cause lists, cases, orders and judgments amongst various other things. Chief Justice of India SA Bobde released the Supreme Court's app on Saturday, available for download by iPad and iPhone users, the links of which can be found on Supreme Court's official website.

The app is said to be useful for not only for the judges and lawyers but also for the common people who can keep themselves updated regarding the latest notices and orders of the top court.

Uddhav Thackeray speaks on Ayodhya visit

In an interview with Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has confirmed that he will visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Dubbed as the 'unlocked' interview, Uddhav Thackeray spoke on a range of issues, including the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the State, India-China tensions, Rajasthan political crisis, and Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Covaxin's phase-1 vaccine trial completed

India's COVID-19 vaccine candidate COVAXIN has been administered on 50 participants across the nation and the results were 'encouraging'. Dr Savita Verma, Principal Investigator of vaccine trial team at PGI Rohtak, Haryana said that part 1 of phase-1 human trial for Covaxin was completed.

India-China end disengagement at patrol points 14, 15 & 17-A

Amid ongoing India-China talks, Indian Army sources on Sunday said that dialogue between the two nations has resulted in complete disengagement at Patrolling Point 14, 15, and 17-A. They said that military and diplomatic talks have led to the development. Meanwhile, a meeting between senior military commanders is also expected in the coming week to work out modalities of Pangong Tso lake area.

Iconic image of distant spiral galaxy

New image of NGC 4217, a galaxy 67 million light-years from the Milky Way has shown that while most galaxies can appear nice and tidy, some of them come in a multitude of sizes and shapes.

Galaxy-wide Magnetic Fields🌀📡📻〰️



A new image from the #VeryLargeArray dramatically reveals the extended magnetic field of a spiral galaxy seen edge-on from Earth (the magnetic field lines extend as much as 22,500 light-years beyond the galaxy’s disk) https://t.co/0A3mCL932c pic.twitter.com/3p9MLPlAy3 — NRAO (@TheNRAO) July 21, 2020

