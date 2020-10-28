NCB Pastes Summons On Deepika Padukone's Manager Karishma Prakash's Door Post Seizing Hash

Actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, sources said.

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said Karishma Prakash has been summoned on Thursday as the investigation is underway. The official said she is currently untraceable, and a notice has been pasted on the door of her Mumbai house.

On Tuesday, the NCB raided Karishma Prakash's residence and seized nearly 1.8 gms of Hashish from there. Deepika's manager had been questioned last month by the anti-drug agency, which has been investigating the sale and use of banned substances in Bollywood.

Deepika & Karishma's drug chats

Earlier in September, Republic Media Network had reported the drug chats between Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash. In the chats, Deepika was seen asking her manager for 'maal' and 'hash,' to which the latter had replied that she has it home. The NCB had even confronted the Bollywood actor with the chat.

The chats which had surfaced were a part of a group called ‘DP+Ka+KWAN’, where Deepika Padukone was the admin.

The group was formed by Jaya Saha and its admins were Deepika Padukone and Karishma Prakash.

The drug nexus in Bollywood came to light after NCB found evidence against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty for allegedly procuring drugs. First, her brother Showik and Sushant’s staff members were arrested, after which she too was put behind bars. After a month stay at Byculla jail, she was granted bail on October 7. Showik is still lodged in jail. Another person still in custody is Kshitij Prasad, an executive producer and director.

