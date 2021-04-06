Latest News: West Bengal Polls; GAVI On India's Vaccine Export; Biden Hails Immigrants

West Bengal Polls Phase-3 LIVE UPDATES: EVMs Found In TMC Neta's Home; Officer Suspended

As the Bengal polls move into TMC bastions in Phase-3, voting has begun in 31 constituencies across key districts - Howrah, Hooghly, South Parganas on April 6.

India's Coronavirus Vaccine Export Might Be Impacted Due To Domestic Demands: GAVI

Amid a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, India is likely to make a fewer number of vaccines available to other countries, the head of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) said in an interview to a news network. India has been the largest supplier of vaccines for the developing world.

Read full story here

IPL 2021: Shubman Gill Shuts Down Troll In Style For Suggesting He Plays 'tuk Tuk' Cricket

Kolkata batsman Shubman Gill on Monday shut down a troll for suggesting he purposely played slow in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) just to get selected in the Indian Test team. The 21-year-old, who averaged 33.53 with the bat in IPL 2020, was responding to an individual who took to Instagram to comment on a picture that was shared by his side Kolkata. The individual suggested Gill deliberately played slow in UAE last year in order to get a Test call up.

Read full story here

Joe Biden Thanks Newly Naturalised Citizens For Choosing US; Hails Immigrants' Courage

The United States President Joe Biden has thanked newly naturalized Americans for choosing the US. He praised the courage of migrants and added that they will contribute to American society. He also mentioned his own heritage as a descendant of Irish immigrants.

Biden in his video released on April 5 called the US a great nation of immigrants. He said that it takes a lot of courage to leave your homes and come to a nation that is more than just a place. He added that the idea that everyone is created equal and should be treated equally.

Read full story here

WHO Confirms Possibility Of COVID-19 Transmission From Humans To Animals

The World Health Organisation has confirmed the possibility of transmission of COVID-19 from human beings to animals like dogs, cats, tigers etc. The WHO representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic made the statement on April 5. She said that COVID-19 normally transmits between humans but new evidence has proved human to animal transmission.

Read full story here

