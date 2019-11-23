'We Are Hopeful': Sena-Cong-NCP On Seeking Urgent Floor Test In SC Over Maharashtra

After the Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court and demanded to the quashing of the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to invite Devendra Fadnavis for government formation in the state on Saturday, Senior Advocate Devadutt Kamat for Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena addressed the media. He said that the parties have requested the SC for an urgent direction for a Floor Test to be held on Sunday.

'We are hopeful the SC will hear us'

Devadutt Kamat said, "The petition has been filed on behalf of the Congress, NCP and the Shiv Sena challenging the appointment of Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister. In our petition, we have requested the Supreme Court for an urgent direction for a Floor Test to be held tomorrow itself within 24 hours as was directed by the honourable Supreme Court in the Karnataka case. We are hopeful the Supreme Court will hear us. Our petition has been numbered. The matter is being processed for further course of action."

'This is a matter in which the SC should investigate'

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala was present with Devadutt Kamat at the Supreme Court.

He said, "This is a matter in which the Supreme Court should investigate. We have requested for an urgent Floor test to be held tomorrow so that the majority could be proved on the floor of the house and the hollowness of Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar's claim could be exposed. The way BJP and Ajit Pawar formed a government was unconstitutional and that is why all three parties have filed a writ petition."

READ | Maharashtra: Here's what Sanjay Raut has to say as Sena prepares to move Apex Court

READ | Sena, Congress and NCP file writ petition in SC, seek quashing of Maharashtra Guv's decision

NCP sacks Ajit Pawar as Legislative Party leader

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has been removed as the NCP legislative party leader on Saturday. He has been replaced by Jayant Patil. This comes amidst Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar taking oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra respectively. While the BJP claims that the entire NCP legislative party has consented to be a part of the government, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar made it clear that he did not endorse the decision of Ajit Pawar. Meanwhile, sources also revealed that 50 MLAs attended the NCP meeting called by Sharad Pawar, while 7 MLAs in the Ajit Pawar camp are believed to have changed their stance. As per the sources, the government has to prove its majority in the Maharashtra assembly by November 30.

READ | Sharad Pawar dials Congress' Ahmed Patel after crucial meeting with NCP MLAs: Sources

READ | NCP sacks Ajit Pawar as Legislative Party leader; Jayant Patil replaces him