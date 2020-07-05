LG Baijal Visits Sardar Patel COVID Facility, Says Shortage Of Beds Will Be Taken Care Of

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday visited the 10,000-bed Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID facility in Chattarpur where he took cognizance of the functioning of the centre. Dubbed as the world's largest COVID facility, the centre at Radha Soami Beas began operations on June 26.

"All the infrastructure is in place. The Delhi government and the Central government have been working together. The shortage of beds will be taken care of. The overwhelming situation of hospitals will be countered. The sanitization will be taken care of by the Delhi government as well," said Baijal.

The facility has commenced operations with 2,000 beds at first which will be expanded gradually. It has also stationed health staff from the paramilitary Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP). The Delhi government, which was grappling with a shortage of beds amid a spurt of coronavirus cases, has said that the centre will have 10,000 beds when it is fully operational.

Delhi: ITBP is the nodal agency to operate the 10,000 bedded Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre&Hospital at Radha Soami Beas in Chattarpur.



Delhi has a total of 97,200 COVID19 cases incl 68,256 recovered cases& 25,940 active cases, as per the last bulletin of Delhi Health Dept. pic.twitter.com/NW43dkxlMJ — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2020

Read: Delhi LG Visits Radha Soami Chhattarpur; Assesses Construction Of 10,000 Bed Facility

Read: Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal Inspect Delhi's Massive 10,000 Bed COVID Care Centre

10,000 bed COVID facility

The COVID facility is said to be set up in a 1755 sqft x 703 sqft area equipped with toilet blocks on both sides of the shed and oxygenated beds as well. The facility is said to be built over the 300-acre sprawling campus in Chhattarpur's Bhati mines.

The facility has a covered area of 12,50,000 square feet, as large as 22 football fields, with preinstalled fans and CCTV cameras. It will have nearly 200 enclosures with 50 beds each.

The facility was being used to shelter migrant workers until recently. Its community kitchens are semi-industrial and can feed thousands of people at a time.

The facility will have two segments - COVID Care Centre (CCC), where asymptomatic positive cases will be treated, and Dedicated COVID Health Care (DCHC). The CCC will have 90 per cent beds while DCHC will have 10 per cent, news agency PTI reported.

Around 2,000 ITBP and Central Armed Police Force personnel, including doctors and health staff, will run the COVID centre.

It is projected that by the end of July, Delhi will witness 5.5 lakh cases of Coronavirus and will require over 80,000 beds to successfully tackle the pandemic in the city.

Read: Shahid Kapoor Hails Govt For Converting Radha Soami Satsang Beas Into Quarantine Center

Read: Delhi: Huge 10,000-bed COVID Facility To Be Inaugurated, Equals Size Of 20 Football Fields

(With Agency Inputs)