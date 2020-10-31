Pakistan Backs Away From "Pulwama Admission"; Refutes PM Modi's Words On Its 'involvement'

After the shockingly brazen 'Pulwama admission', Pakistan Foreign Affairs Spokesperson on Saturday, 'rejected insinuations of its involvement in Pulwama attack'. Calling PM Modi's speech hitting out at Pakistan 'an attempt to twist Pakistan minister's words', Pakistan now claims that its minister Fawad Chaudhury was speaking about the aerial dogfight between the two nations on February 2019. Shockingly, Pakistan claimed that 'India has failed to provide any credible evidence of Pak’s alleged involvement', inspite of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) handing over to it.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally at 81,37,119; active cases drop to 5,82,649

Pakistan backs away from 'Pulwama admission'

#Pakistan rejects Indian PM’s remarks insinuating its involvement in Pulwama attack.



This is a brazen attempt to twist remarks of a Minister, who was referring to befitting response by 🇵🇰Armed Forces in broad day-light to India's ill-conceived misadventure of 26 Feb 2019. 1/4 — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) October 31, 2020

Pakistan admits to Pulwama attack in Assembly; term it 'Imran Khan’s great achievement'

PM Modi blasts Opposition over Pulwama

In a fierce attack on the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that those questioning the 2019 Pulwama terror attack are exposed after Pakistan's admission in their Parliament. Speaking at the event organised on the National Unity Day at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, for the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Prime Minister Modi said that those resorting to politics after the Pulwama terror attack were playing to the tunes of the "enemy nation". The Prime Minister is on 2-day visit to Gujarat and attended the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade and offered tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

PM Modi said, "When I was watching the parade, I recalled the Pulwama terror attack. This country cannot forget the selfish attitude of those people even as our Forces lost their lives. I did not say a word then, I tolerated everything without saying a word because I was in pain."

"But in the last few days, the Pulwama attack admission that happened in the Parliament of the neighbouring country, it has exposed those who were indulging in politics at that time and raising questions. It has shown the country to what extent they can go for the sake of their own politics. I would like to tell them that by doing such politics, they are playing at the hands of the enemy nation and this is not going to benefit them or their parties," he added.

Quivering Bajwa,FM Qureshi said ‘Release Abhinandan or India will attack’:Pak Oppn recalls

Pakistan Admits To Pulwama Attack

On Thursday, in a shocking admission, Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhury publically admitted to the Imran Khan government's involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 Indian Army jawans were killed, in the Pakistan National Assembly. Chaudhury - who is Federal Minister for Science and Technology - claimed that the 'Pulwama attack was the biggest achievement' of the Imran Khan government. Retaliating to PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq's claims on 'Abhinandan's return', Chaudhury termed the terror attack as a feat where Pakistan 'hit India in its area' (Ghuske maara Bharat ko).

"Sadiq saab, you were given respect and involved in some high-level issues and you are talking about it in the assembly. You are lying so easily that Qureshi's legs were shivering. We have hit India in its own territory. The success in Pulwama, it is the success of this community under Imran Khan government. You and I are all a proud part of it. The way we attacked India after Pulwama in their own territory," said Chaudhury, while members thumped their hands on their desks. This admission was a day after PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq claimed that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was sweating and shivering 'begging to return Abhinandan back to India', otherwise 'India was to attack at 9 PM', while addressing the Pakistan National Assembly.

Pakistan minister slams Republic & Major Gaurav Arya; gets 'one-on-one' debate challenge