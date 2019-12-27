Little Girl's Placard At T20 Match In Mumbai Leaves Netizens In Awe

A 'heartwarming' note of a little girl saying 'my daddy is behind the camera' captured during a cricket match has become an internet sensation. This is for the first time when a little girl silently cheered for her father who was behind the camera in the T20 Mumbai League. When other cameras captured the girl sitting beside her mother, her father was also spotted waving from one of the cameras on the ground. The girl's placard was 'unique' as most of the players cheer for the team they support, however, this one directed at her father.

Netizens in awe

The video was shared on Youtube and has garnered more than 60 thousand views. Netizens were left in awe with the little girl who is 'proud' of her father. One of the internet users also said that 'daughters are so special' for their fathers while others also believe that the video should have more than a million views. The man behind the camera is 'the unsung hero' in crucial cricket matches and according to on YouTube user, this video brings out the cameramen who 'never get credit' for their work.

