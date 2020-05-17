Lockdown 3 Restrictions To Continue Till 19 May In J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Government on Sunday evening decided that the present lockdown restriction issued by Centre, a day ahead of the end of the nationwide Lockdown 3, will continue to be in place till 19th May 2020. "This order is up to 19th May only. We will come out with fresh order based on today's NEC order after assessing the situation afresh," Simrandeep Singh, Special Secretary Department of Disaster Management said.

A meeting is scheduled to take place in Jammu to take a call on the nature of guidelines for lockdown 4.0. J&K Government has been taking proactive steps to curtail the outbreak of COVID19 in the newly carved Union Territory and was among one of the first states to announce Lockdown restrictions on March 22, 2020.

J&K High Court to remain closed

Jammu Kashmir High Court will also remain closed till May 20, 2020, and the next decision will be taken after guidelines from J&K Government. "Hon'ble Full Court while taking note of the prevalent situation has been pleased to resolve that the High Court Circular NoS. 10/GS dated 10.03.2020, 11/GS dated 16.03.2020, 13/GS dated 20.03.2020, 14/GS dated 23.03.2020, 15/GS dated 26.03.2020 and 16/GS dated 29.03.2020 shall continue to remain in force up to 20th May 2020," Official order read.

Jammu and Kashmir have recorded 482 cases during the Lockdown 3.0 period sending an alarm to the administration. Jammu and Kashmir have conducted 80934 test, 79751 samples have tested as negative till May 17, 2020.

The Union Territory has so far recorded 1183 positive cases, 595 are Active Positive, 575 have recovered and 13 have died. In Jammu and Kashmir, 1,11,368 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 29,442 persons under home quarantine, including facilities operated by government, 105 in Hospital Quarantine, 595 in hospital isolation and 15,425 under home surveillance. Besides, 65,788 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Jammu and Kashmir Government, as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, is conducting 100% COVID-19 testing of all the passengers arriving from other States and is keeping them in administrative quarantine till the results of the tests are received.

