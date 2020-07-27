Taapsee Cackles Back At Netizens' Support Against Kangana; 'exposes' Claim On Sushant

Taapsee Pannu, on Sunday, took another dig at Kangana Ranaut continuing the war of words that the two actors have been in ever since the latter made a remark about her in conversation with Republic TV earlier this month. Taapsee mocked Kangana for her hypocrisy with a laughing emoji as she "couldn't help retweeting" a netizen's post comparing the Queen actor's statements from 2019 and 2020 about the film Gully Boy. She also shared a post with a note that revealed Kangana and Sushant Singh Rajput had "never really crossed paths".

Kangana Ranaut has been at the forefront of the fight against Bollywood's 'mafia culture' which she alleges could be an enabling factor for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to commit suicide. However, in her interview with Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Kangana took names of personalities from the industry not only of the ones who exert their power but also of those who follow them. she had called out Taapsee Pannu as one of the actors who are likely to challenge her views by labelling her as "needy outsider" and "B grade actress".

A heated exchange of sarcasm followed this episode where Taapsee and Kangana attempted to disprove each other. However, Taapsee had declared that she had 'rest her case' which however does not seem to be the case. After Team Kangana Ranaut (an unverified Twitter handle managed by Kangana's team) took a dig at the Manmarziyaan actor by calling her "greedy" and "trying to sabotage justice that whole nation wants for Sushant", Taapsee has pointed out that Kangana was not as acquainted with Sushant Singh Rajput when he was alive as she claims to be.

😂 sorry guys couldn’t help retweeting this one. https://t.co/9WSB7geyqT — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 26, 2020

And this one also. Bas last 😂😂 https://t.co/Fe3kVBP09c — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 26, 2020

