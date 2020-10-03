Madagascar PM Hails Transformation Of Clean And Green Indian Embassy In Antananarivo

Prime Minister of Madagascar Christian Ntsay described the transformation of the Indian Embassy in Antananarivo into the first solar-powered, clean and green Indian Embassy as a great achievement in the diplomatic world. Inaugurating the solar power plant on the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Ntsay said switching from thermal to solar was a great challenge that India overcame successfully and congratulated the entire team on the achievement.

The solar-powered 'clean and green' Indian Embassy was inaugurated on October 2 by Raharinirina Baomiavotse Vahinala, Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development of Madagascar, and Ambassador Abhay Kumar.

The inauguration was attended by Marie Dimond, Resident Representative of UNDP (United Nations Development Programme), Volatiana Rakotondrazafy UNIDO (United Nations Industrial Development Organisation) Country Representative, and Nanie Ratsifandrihamanana, Country Director of WWF (World Wide Fund).

India and Madagascar are members of the International Solar Alliance and both countries strive to use solar energy to fight climate change and environmental pollution.

Gandhi Katha

The Indian Embassy in Madagascar's Antananarivo also put together a Gandhi Katha on the theme 'The Oceanic Gandhi' to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. It was organised by eminent Gandhian Scholar Professor Makarand Paranjape who is also the Director of the Indian Institute of Advanced Study.

The live event which was held on September 26 was telecasted on the Indian Embassy's official Facebook page. The event was also attended by several people from Madagascar and Comoros during which Professor Makarand spoke about the importance and the influence of oceans in Mahatma Gandhi's life.

