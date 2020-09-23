Madhya Pradesh Govt To Make Rs 4,000 Direct Cash Transfer To Farmers Under PM-KISAN Scheme

Madhya Pradesh government will transfer Rs 4,000 in the bank accounts of farmers in two installments under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) scheme, MP Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday.

"The farmers will be given Rs 4,000 by the Madhya Pradesh government under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana scheme," Mishra told reporters in Bhopal.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted: "With a view of overall development of farmers, we have decided that schemes being run in the interest of farmers, such as relief under RCB6(4), PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, loan at 0% interest and Prime Minister Crop Insurance, will be implemented as a package."

"Under this scheme, all eligible beneficiary farmer families covered under the PM Samman Nidhi will be paid a total of Rs 4,000 in two instalments in a financial year. The welfare of farmers is the goal of my life," he said in a subsequent tweet.

Added benefits to farmers

CM Chouhan said his government will help farmers double their income by 2022. "We have re-implemented the loan scheme at zero per cent. Complete benefits of Kisan Samman Nidhi and Bima Yojana were given. Over Rs 27,000 crores were paid to farmers for food grains purchase. We will leave no stone unturned to double farmers' income by 2022," he said.

इस कड़ी में प्रथम चरण में प्रदेश में मु.किसान कल्याण योजना प्रारंभ की जा रही है।



इस योजना के अंतर्गत पीएम सम्मान निधि के सभी पात्र हितग्राही किसान परिवारों को एक वित्तीय वर्ष में दो किश्तों में कुल 4000 रुपये का भुगतान किया जायेगा।



किसान का कल्याण मेरे जीवन का ध्येय है। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 22, 2020

The farmers will now get a total of Rs 10,000 every year as the Central government is contributing Rs 6,000 for each farmer under the PM-KISAN scheme. On September 25, the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, this amount will be transferred to the account of 77 lakh farmers in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Chouhan had transferred Rs 800 crores to cooperative banks to be given as zero per cent interest loans to farmers in the state. "Sustaining the cooperative movement is the backbone of fostering economic growth. We have to carry forward this movement," he said.

