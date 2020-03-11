Madhya Pradesh Turmoil Leaves Uddhav Sarkar On Alert; MVA Plans Pre-emptive Meet: Sources

Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi become vigilant, keeping in view the political chaos unfolding in Madhya Pradesh. On Wednesday, sources reported that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government is likely to hold a meeting to discuss the issue.

To prevent the possibility of any political crisis in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government is in consideration to hold a meeting to discuss the contentious issue. Reportedly, the coordination committee is thinking of moving forward by discussing any possible disputed issues.

On Tuesday, following Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the Congress party after almost two decades, Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP's Anil Deshmukh asserted that the Shiv Sena-led government would last for five years. "What happened in MP is unfortunate but this will not have any impact in Maharashtra. Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will last for a complete five years. This government is of Shivsena-NCP-Congress, which will last for five years and will fulfill the promises made to the people of Maharashtra," the NCP leader told Republic.

NCP's Nawab Malik lambasted the BJP for playing 'back door' politics. Asserting that the people have rejected them, he said, "The way the BJP is playing politics in Madhya Pradesh, they want to have power from the back door. People have rejected them. It is a proven truth that everywhere they cannot live without power. At any cost, they want power which is not good for democracy. People of the country are observing everything. Whenever there will be an election in the country, people will teach them a lesson."

Swamy's Maharashtra prediction

Following the developments in Madhya Pradesh, BJP's Subramanian Swamy predicted that 'Hindutva would reign united' in Maharashtra soon. Retweeting multiple reactions, Swamy on Tuesday accentuated on the political projections that he had made in the past few months. Making a similar prediction, Swamy said, "Only a matter of time. I predict Maharashtra too Hindutva will reign united soon."

Late in 2019, BJP lost its oldest ally, Shiv Sena in Maharashtra following a bitter fallout between the saffron parties over seat-sharing formula and the chief minister position in the assembly elections. Later on, Shiv Sena leaned on to Sharad Pawar's NCP and the Congress party in Maharashtra to form a government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. Congress and NCP fought the election in alliance and won 44 and 54 seats respectively, and Shiv Sena won 56 seats in the state.



