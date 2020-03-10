Madhya Pradesh Crisis: Meeting Underway At BJP Office In Bhopal

Amid the Madhya Pradesh political crisis, a meeting is underway at the BJP office in Bhopal with senior leaders including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, VD Sharma and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe. Meanwhile, in a massive development, a miffed Jyotirditya Scindia met with Prime Minister Modi, accompanied by Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday morning, following which Scindia resigned from the party.

Meanwhile, Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday called Madhya Pradesh crisis as "Congress' internal matter." Speaking to the news agency, ANI, he further said, "I would not like to comment on it. We had said on the first day that we are not interested in bringing down the government."

Tuesday's developments come at a time that the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government appears to be on the brink, with the MLAs who are loyal to Scindia apparently ready to resign, their numbers posing a fatal threat to the maintainability of the Congress government. At the time of writing, there are said to be at least 18 Congress MLAs in Bengaluru, while other purported rebels are in Delhi and in Madhya Pradesh. Kamal Nath's entire cabinet resigned on Monday evening, in an apparent effort to create space for a rejig to placate the rebel camp. The Congress high-command has also attempted desperate overtures to Scindia, offering to meet his demands, whether they be a Rajya Sabha seat or the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief. However, as per sources, Scindia appears resolved. Furthermore, sources add that his dissatisfaction had taken a firm shape over a month ago.

