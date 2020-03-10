Amid MP Crisis, Subramanian Swamy Makes Prediction On Maharashtra's Political Fate

After the political chaos in Madhya Pradesh, BJP's Subramanian Swamy predicted that 'Hindutva would reign united' in Maharashtra soon. Retweeting multiple reactions, Swamy on Tuesday accentuated on the political projections that he had made in the past few months.

Making a similar prediction, Swamy said, "Only a matter of time. I predict Maharashtra too Hindutva will reign united soon."

Late in 2019, BJP lost its oldest ally, Shiv Sena in Maharashtra following a bitter fallout between the saffron parties over seat-sharing formula and the chief minister position in the assembly elections. Later on, Shiv Sena leaned on to Sharad Pawar's NCP and the Congress party in Maharashtra to form a government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. Congress and NCP fought the election in alliance and won 44 and 54 seats respectively, and Shiv Sena won 56 seats in the state.

Scindia resigns from Congress

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, after all, talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 20 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts - where they have been holed up for the past few days. Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Nath.

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - Surendra Singh Shera, Bisahulal Singh, Hardeep Singh Dang, and Raghuraj Kansana when they were flown to Bengaluru. While two of them have returned to Kamal Nath's folds, 18 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Scindia flew to Bengaluru on Monday. Though Kamal Nath dissolved his cabinet, making 20 ministers resign on Monday night at an apparent cabinet rejig attempt, it failed and all 6 rebel cabinet ministers have been expelled.

