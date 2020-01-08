Maharashtra CM Meets Industrialists In Line With The Vision Of A Trillion-dollar State

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting with the prominent industrialists of the state on Tuesday. The motive behind the meeting was to set expectations and gather inputs in line with CM’s vision to make Maharashtra a trillion-dollar economy by the year 2025. Uddhav Thackeray, after the meeting, took to Twitter and expressed his vision for the state.

The Hon’ble CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chaired a meeting with prominent industrialists to draw a roadmap towards building a globally competitive, industrially & economically progressive State with an ultimate vision to build a trillion-dollar economy by 2025. pic.twitter.com/6d7pwRm05e — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) January 7, 2020

CMO on Maharashtra's role in India’s economic growth

Since Maharashtra occupies a leading position in the country’s economy & is amongst the largest contributors to the GDP of the country, the Hon’ble CM has assured that issues related to the Industrial sector will be worked on & not a single industry will go out of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/ZvQ1fPYBwB — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) January 7, 2020

Uddhav Thackeray, during the meeting also spoke about increasing tourism in Maharashtra and said that “tourism will be accelerated throughout the state including Mumbai and a good boost will be given to the other cities of the state and our government is determined to make quality changes in the education sector”.

The Chief Minister also put forward measures to be taken by the government to give impetus to industrial growth in the state.

Industrialists that attended the meeting

Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, and Ratan Tata were among the industrialists who attended the meeting, in which several ministers and government officials were also present.

Shri Mukesh Ambani & Shri Anand Mahindra at the meeting chaired by the Hon’ble CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray.



This meeting, in association with the CII, is organized to gather inputs & set expectations with the vision to make Maharashtra a trillion-dollar economy by 2025. pic.twitter.com/CixIVL8URS — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) January 7, 2020

(With ANI Inputs)

