The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Maharashtra CM Meets Industrialists In Line With The Vision Of A Trillion-dollar State

General News

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting with the prominent industrialists on Tuesday in connection with making Maharashtra a trillion-dollar economy

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Maharashtra

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting with the prominent industrialists of the state on Tuesday. The motive behind the meeting was to set expectations and gather inputs in line with CM’s vision to make Maharashtra a trillion-dollar economy by the year 2025. Uddhav Thackeray, after the meeting, took to Twitter and expressed his vision for the state. 

CMO on Maharashtra's role in India’s economic growth  

Read: AIMIM backs Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's 'JNU violence like 26/11 attack' remark 

Uddhav Thackeray, during the meeting also spoke about increasing tourism in Maharashtra and said that “tourism will be accelerated throughout the state including Mumbai and a good boost will be given to the other cities of the state and our government is determined to make quality changes in the education sector”.

The Chief Minister also put forward measures to be taken by the government to give impetus to industrial growth in the state. 

Read: Fadnavis laments Uddhav's inaction over 'Free Kashmir' placard in Mumbai, questions intent 

Industrialists that attended the meeting 

Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, and Ratan Tata were among the industrialists who attended the meeting, in which several ministers and government officials were also present. 

(With ANI Inputs)

Read: Uddhav Thackeray plans first Ayodhya visit since becoming Maharashtra CM; details here 

Read: Kirit Somaiya condemns Uddhav Thackeray's 26/11 statement on JNU violence 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NIRBHAYA CASE: HANGING PROCEDURE
POLICE FILES FIR AGAINST PROTESTOR
CONGRESS DEFENDS DEEPIKA AT JNU
SUSHMITA DEV ON NIRBHAYA VERDICT
ALLU ARJUN ON 'ARJUN REDDY'
TIHAR SEEKS HANGMAN FOR RAPISTS