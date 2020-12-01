Haryana MLA Withdraws Support To Khattar-led State Government Over Farmers' Agitation

As the Centre enters the discussion with farmers' leaders after five days of agitation in the national capital, Independent MLA Sombir Sangwan has withdrawn his support to the ruling BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana. Sangwan has also resigned as the Chairman of Haryana Pashudhan Board and extended support to the farmers' agitation. Along with all the members of the Sangwan Khap, the Dadri MLA reached Delhi on Tuesday morning to join the ongoing protest.

"Many khaps of Haryana are with the farmers. We can't see this misconduct by the government. I'm withdrawing my support from the government and will join the farmers at Tikri border with Khaps' support," ANI quoted Sangwan.

I've resigned as Haryana Pashudhan Board Chairman in support of ongoing farmers movement. Tomorrow morning at 10 am, all members of Sangwan Khap will proceed to Delhi & we will support protesting farmers till the very end: Sombir Sangwan, Sangwan Khap Pradhan & Dadri MLA #Haryana pic.twitter.com/3HYndKh7l7 — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020

READ | Attempt To Topple Haryana Govt? Shah & Rajnath Join Top Huddle Before Centre-Farmer Talks

Farmers' union leaders entered discussions with the Centre on Tuesday at nearly 3:30 pm after the government preponed the meeting date which is previously scheduled to be held on December 3. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar, MoS Home Ministry Som Prakash and Union Minister Piyush Goyal are representing the Centre in the meeting currently underway. Thousands of farmers protesting on the outskirts of Delhi have refused to move to the Burari Park, where the Centre has made arrangements for the protestors to continue their demonstrations peacefully. The farmers had rejected the proposal to shift citing Burari Park as an 'open jail'.

READ | After SAD, RLP Threatens To Quit NDA Over Farm Laws; Makes Three Demands To HM Amit Shah

RLP Threatens To Quit NDA

Two months after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) quit the BJP-led NDA alliance over the three farm bills, another ally - the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) on Monday threatened to break ties with the alliance over the ongoing farmers' agitation. In a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, RLP National Convenor Hanuman Beniwal presented three demands and stated that he would have to 'think over' continuing as NDA's ally if they were not met.

READ | BIG: Centre Prepones Meeting With Farmer Leaders To Dec 1 Amid Protests Against Farm Laws

The Lok Sabha MP demanded that the three agrarian laws should be 'immediately withdrawn' and all the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission to be implemented. He has also urged the Home Minister to provide a 'proper space' to the farmers for their protest and to initiate talks immediately, even before the ministerial meeting scheduled on December 3.

What are the agrarian laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

READ | AAP Lashes Out At PM's Varanasi Visit, HM's Campaigning In Hyderabad Amid Farmers' Protest