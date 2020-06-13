World Blood Donor Day Poster Images One Can Share With Loved Ones

The World Blood Donor Day is observed on June 14. As the name suggests, this day is celebrated in order to raise awareness about the importance and recognition of blood donors across the globe as they selflessly donate blood for those in need. Blood donation is a kind and selfless gesture that is done in order to save someone else's life, who is need of it of blood. The World Blood Donor Day also marks the significance of safe blood donation in a hygienic environment.

Also Read: World Day Against Child Labour 2020: Know Its Meaning, Significance, & Observance

The theme of Happy World Blood Donor Day 2020 is “Safe blood saves lives” On the occasion of this day, several events and campaigns are organised to raise awareness of the social cause. Generally, poster making is one of them, so let's take a look at some stunning World Blood Donor Day Posters Images, which you can share with near and dear ones, and wish them a Happy World Blood Donor Day 2020.

Also Read: Important Days In June 2020 That You Must Be Aware Of To Improve Your General Knowledge

Happy World Blood Donor Day 2020 Poster Images

Also Read: International Nurses Day 2020: Know Its Meaning, Significance, History, And Theme For 2020

Also Read: World Press Freedom Day Theme 2020: All You Need To Know About It

Since 2004, the World Blood Donor Day is observed on the birth anniversary of Karl Landsteiner. He is a Nobel Prizing winning scientist who won it for discovering the different blood groups. This major breakthrough in the world of science and health caught the attention of the World Health Organization (WHO) and now the World Blood Donor Day is one of the eight most important global health campaigns. As the world is going through a pandemic in the form of COVID-19 currently, the significance of World Blood Donor Day is now more than ever.

Also Read: World Book And Copyright Day 2020: Know Its Meaning, Significance, & Theme For 2020

But one should not forget to take all the necessary precautions before stepping out of the house in order to donate blood. Talking about celebrating the Happy World Blood Donor Day 2020 you can wish your loved ones, or sure can certainly participate in several digital campaigns and events. From short quizzes to poster making competitions everything is available online now. Even if you are in self-quarantine, spread the word and wish everyone around you a very Happy World Blood Donor Day 2020 and do your bit to raise awareness about the same.