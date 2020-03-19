MP Demands Action Against Bank Of Maharashtra For Making COVID-19 A 'business Strategy'

Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Thursday has demanded action against the Bank of Maharashtra over its circular for health insurance, describing the Coronavirus as a business opportunity. The Bank of Maharashtra has started a health insurance drive from March 18 to March 21.

In its circular, they have stated, "Looking at the risk of Pandemic COVID-19, the awareness and demand of Health Insurance has increased. This is the time to use this as a business opportunity and help our customers by offering suitable Health Insurance Products." They have further set a sub-target for the zones of Rs 3.00 L during the drive.

The circular:

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared over 180, including foreign nationals. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. A third death was reported in India on Tuesday in Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital. Earlier, two deaths were reported in Kalaburgi and West Delhi.

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India records 3rd COVID-19 death in Maha; Cases rise to over 175

The Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster", and has since issued even more advisories and travel restrictions.

Read: 'Door Se' Distancing: You have to see Virender Sehwag's retro twist to COVID precautions

COVID-19 affected over 170 countries

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel Coronavirus has affected nearly 173 countries in the world and one international conveyance-- the Diamond Princess cruise ship harboured in Yokohama, Japan. Presently, there are around 219,087 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 8,961 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19 yet, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus.

Read: German Chancellor declares coronavirus to be biggest challenge since World War II

Read: Scientists establish coronavirus originated through natural processes