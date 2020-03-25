Flight Carrying 277 Indians From Iran Lands In Jodhpur; All Coronavirus Negative

A Mahan Air India flight carrying 277 stranded Indians from Tehran, Iran arrived at Jodhpur airport on Wednesday. A preliminary screening was conducted upon their arrival and they were then shifted to the Army Wellness Facility in Jodhpur Military Station. The Army along with the Rajasthan State medical officials and Civil Administration of Jodhpur have made medical and administrative arrangements to cater to all needs for those at the facility. The facility has a team of Army doctors who will be constantly monitoring the health parameters of the evacuees.

As per MoD sources, all 277 are Coronavirus negative. These include 273 pilgrims and 4 non-pilgrims, including 149 females and 128 males.

Iran is one of the places most severely hit by the Coronavirus, with almost 200 having died. 255 Indians in Iran were earlier confirmed to be Coronavirus positive.

277 Indians land from Tehran

277 Indians evacuated from Iran reached Jodhpur today morning#IndiaFightsCorona #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/NXlcuN5Bp7 — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 25, 2020

India records 11th death due to COVID-19

A #COVID19 positive patient who was admitted at Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, Tamil Nadu has passed away.He had medical history of prolonged illness with steroid-dependent COPD, uncontrolled diabetes with hypertension: Dr C Vijayabaskar, State Minister for Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/K14MPLRNs1 — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

Total lockdown announced

Addressing the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a total lockdown in the country. He highlighted the pace at which the novel coronavirus spreads. Citing a report by the World Health Organisation, he mentioned that COVID-19 had rapidly infected people within a matter of days. Moreover, he stated that it is very difficult to stop the spread of COVID-19 once it starts spreading. Thereafter, the PM gave the example of Italy and US who could not control the situation despite having the one of the best healthcare systems in the world.

