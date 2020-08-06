Maharashtra COVID-19 Cases Zoom By A Record 11,514; Thane District Crosses 1 Lakh-mark

With 11,514 new cases, Maharashtra reported its highest single-day count of Coronavirus cases thus far, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 4,79,779, data from the state health department revealed.

The number of recovered patients rose by 10,854 in the last 24 hours, taking the aggregate of recovered cases to 3,16,375. The Recovery Rate in the state now stands at 65.94% closing in on the national average of 67.62%.

The state's Coronavirus death toll reached 16,792 on Thursday after 316 patients succumbed to the highly infectious respiratory disease. After updating figures, the state health department noted that out of those 316 deaths, 246 are from the last 48 hours and 44 are from last week. Rest 26 deaths are from the period before last week. The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) in the state now stands at 3.50% as against India's 2.07%.

As of August 6, there are 1,46,305 active cases in Maharashtra.

Currently, 9,76,332 people are under home quarantine and 37,768 people in institutional quarantine. Furthermore, out of 24,87,990 laboratory samples, 4,79,779 have been tested positive (19.28%) for COVID-19 until August 6.

In the state capital Mumbai, 910 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the aggregate to 1,20,150. As per the state health bulletin, India's financial capital has 20,546 active cases while 6,648 patients have died. For weeks now, Mumbai has reported less than 2,000 cases a day while the number of tests has remained fairly progressive, a sign that the outbreak is easing.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in neighbouring Thane district touched 1,00,875, of which it has 27,012 active cases. The tally of active cases in Palghar meanwhile stands at 6,309 while it is 4,588 in Nagpur. Cases in Pune district have surged to 1,04,353, of which there are 41,000 active cases.

Restrictions on shops in Mumbai eased

Pursuant to the Maharashtra government's revised guidelines for easing of lockdown restrictions, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday allowed shops on both sides of the road in Mumbai to remain open on all days. Earlier, the shops were permitted to operate only on a P1-P2 basis whereby shops on one side of the road remained open on odd days, and those on the other side remained open on even days. While liquor can be sold across the counter, social distancing and wearing masks is mandatory.

