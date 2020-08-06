Prakash Ambedkar Asks Maharashtra Govt To Resume Public Transport, Threatens Protests

On Thursday, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar asked the Maharashtra government to resume public transport amid the COVID-19 crisis. He urged the administration to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure for the same. He observed that the bus services operated by various Municipal Corporations have remained shut since the commencement of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Escalating his attack further, Ambedkar warned the Maha Vikas Aghadi government that his party would hit the streets in protest if no decision in this regard is taken till August 10.

Prakash Ambedkar remarked, "We are telling the government that you can devise an SOP that you want. But after formulating the SOP, tell us the date on which the ST buses start plying on the roads. Various Municipal Corporations have their own transport systems that have remained shut. When are you going to resume their functioning? If the government is not willing to talk about this, we will not refrain from hitting the streets after August 10."

We demand that Maharashtra govt immediately resumes public transport, allows small shops to open and let the markets function normally. If the govt does not take a decision on these issues by August 10, we will take to the street: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar pic.twitter.com/kxu59Letnj — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

Ambedkar belittled gravity of COVID-19 crisis

Previously on July 26, the VBA chief had stirred a controversy by belittling the gravity of the COVID-19 crisis. Requesting Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to not assume God-like powers, Ambedkar called for the lockdown to not be extended beyond July 31. Referring to an Australian scientist's report, he claimed that the immune system of Indians is very strong. Downplaying the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, he cited that India's case fatality rate was as low as 2%.

Amid over 16,000 persons losing their life due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra, Prakash Ambedkar mentioned that 'the death of any person who is born is certain'. Noting that nature has ordained that people shall live, he stressed that it was important to revive India's economic situation. According to the VBA chief, people will die of hunger if the economy doesn't revive.

10,309 new cases in Maharashtra

On Wednesday, Maharashtra recorded 10,309 novel coronavirus cases, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 4,68,265. At present, there are 1,45,961 active cases in the state. With 6,165 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 3,05,521. Until now, a total of 16,476 persons have died owing to COVID-19 with 334 deaths reported in the day. While 9,43,658 persons are under home quarantine, 36,466 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 65.25%, and 3.52% respectively.