Maharashtra Government Caps Price Of Remdesivir Injection At Rs 2,360 Amid COVID-19

In the fight against COVID-19, the Maharashtra Government on Friday fixed the price of Remdesivir injection at Rs 2,360 per injection, while it will remain free of cost in the government hospitals. Remdesivir injection is said to be used for treating critical COVID-19 patients. The government has prepared a list of 59 pharmacy outlets where the injection can be purchased. The list covers pharmacies from all the major cities, towns and districts across the state.

"The injection is available free of cost in the state-run hospitals. But private hospitals are also treating COVID-19 patients. The price of a single dose of the injection is fixed at Rs 2,360," Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary, public health and family welfare, said while adding that the Food and Drugs Administration has issued an order to that effect.

Maharashtra reported 5182 fresh COVID-19 infections in the state on Thursday, taking the state's cumulative number to 18,37,358, of which 86,612 are active cases whereas 17,03,274 have been recovered and discharged while 47,472 have succumbed to the virus. So far, 1,10,59,305 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state.

COVID-19 situation in India

Meanwhile, with 36,594 new COVID-19 infections, India's total number of cases has risen to 95,71,559, of which, active cases remain at 4,16,082, while 90,16,289 have been recovered and discharged. With 540 new deaths, the cumulative fatality toll has mounted to 1,39,188.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired an all-party meeting with leaders of various political outfits and top Union Ministers to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. Speaking about the Covid vaccine in his closing remarks, PM Modi said that he addressed the matter with the Chief Ministers of various states and also the scientists. The Prime Minister said that the Indian scientists are "very confident" about succeeding in their endeavour of making 'Made in India' vaccines.

"The whole world is looking upon India for safe and affordable COVID-19 vaccine. I visited Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune to review the vaccine manufacturing in the country. Our manufacturers are closely working with ICMR, Department of Biotechnology and other global players. One thing about which you can be assured is that we are ready," PM Modi said.

"The Centre is in talks with State governments over the price of vaccine and decision regarding it will be taken keeping public health as the topmost priority," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

