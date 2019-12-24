Maharashtra: NCP Leader Nawab Malik Comments On Cabinet Expansion

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik, on Tuesday, asserted that the pending decision regarding the next Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be taken by his party supremo Sharad Pawar. When asked about Ajit Pawar, Malik said that it all depends on the wish of the party workers and NCP chief Sharad Pawar will take the ultimate decision.

Nawab Malik also took a dig at BJP and said that their “arrogance” has been demolished by the people of Jharkhand by giving the JMM-led alliance a clear mandate.

Nawab Malik on Deputy CM, cabinet positions

Talking about the expansion of the various ministries in Maharashtra, Nawab Malik said, “It is the prerogative of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra to decide when he wants to expand the ministry. Whom to give the responsibility, who will be the member of the cabinet, it is the prerogative of Uddhav Thackeray Ji. Now, this is a coalition government so names will be suggested to Uddhav Thackeray Ji, as our party is concerned all decisions will be taken by Sharad Pawar Ji. If Ajit Pawar will be the Deputy Chief Minister or not depends on the party workers. In our party, the decisions are taken by Sharad Pawar and once he designates the roles to the people; they will work on his discretion (sic).”

Nawab Malik on Jharkhand result

Talking about the election results from Jharkhand, Nawab Malik added, “The result itself has shown that the people of Jharkhand have demolished the arrogance of BJP and arrogance of PM Modi and Amit Shah. We have to understand that you have to run a country taking the people of the country into consideration. The attitude of being a ruler and implementing anything as per your wish cannot be tolerated in any democracy. That is why the people are fed up (sic).”

“It has definitely impacted the elections. The way Citizenship Act has been amended it's against the spirit of Indian Constitution, against Artickle14. They want to polarise the country. The people of India have rejected the Act, they are united, they are opposing the Citizens Act which was amended,” Malik said.

