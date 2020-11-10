Maharashtra Opposition Leaders To Meet Governor Over Arnab's Arrest & Freedom Of Speech

Against the backdrop of the arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and the relentless witch-hunt against the Network by Maharashtra state machinery, a delegation led by Maharashtra Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Pravin Darekar and Mumbai BJP President and MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha are scheduled to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday regarding the atrocious arrest of Arnab Goswami and the issue of freedom of speech.

Earlier in the day, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had taken cognizance of the complaint filed by Network's Consulting Editor Pradeep Bhandari. Taking note of the assault on Arnab by the State Police, the NHRC clubbed Bhandari's complaint with another similar petition filed by advocate Aditya Mishra.

Meanwhile, Arnab Goswami has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order rejecting his bail plea on Monday. A division bench of the Bombay HC comprising Justice SS Shinde and MS Karnik on Monday had directed the Sessions Court to decide on Arnab Goswami's bail plea within 4 days of his filing the petition. As the bail plea was filed on Monday in the Alibag Sessions Court, it will have to pass judgement on the petition by Friday.

While rejecting the interim bail application of Arnab, the bench clarified that its observations are prima facie in nature and will not apply to the application made by the Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief seeking regular bail. It held that the rejection of the interim bail plea will not be construed as an impediment to Arnab seeking alternative remedies.

Governor speaks to Maharashtra’s Home Minister; Conveys concern about Arnab Goswami’s security, health

"Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari spoke to Maharashtra’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and conveyed to him his concern over the security and health of news anchor and editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network Arnab Goswami.

The Governor also asked the Home Minister to allow the family of Arnab Goswami to see him and to speak to him.

The Governor had earlier conveyed his concern over the manner of arrest of Arnab Goswami to the State Home Minister," said the release from Raj Bhawan on Monday.

Arnab in Taloja Jail

Arnab Goswami was suddenly shifted to Taloja jail on Sunday where dreaded terrorists and criminals are imprisoned. On his way to the prison in a police van, Arnab made a massive claim that his life was in danger and was refused access to his lawyers.

"My life is under threat. I am not allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6 am. They said I will not let you speak to the lawyers. I want to tell the people of the country that my life is under threat", screamed Arnab Goswami from the van before a policeman blocked him from speaking.

Also, in the relentless witch hunt against the Network, Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh was also arrested on Tuesday in connection with the fake TRP case. Ghanshyam has been previously interrogated several times for over 30-40 hours by the Crime Branch unit in the alleged TRP case in the past few weeks and has been fully cooperating with the probe.

