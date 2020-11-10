Seeking Arnab Goswami's release, Karni Sena & VHP protest, submit memorandum to President

The support for Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami after his illegal arrest and harassment has not been restricted to just netizens and common citizens, but well-known politicians, celebrities, well-known organisations and eminent personalities have also expressed their displeasure in different ways. Now Karni Sena and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad approached the President Ram Nath Kovind with a memorandum seeking the journalist's release.

Karni Sena, VHP ‘s memorandum to President for Arnab

The leaders of the Rajput Karni Sena, Surat and VHP came together on Tuesday and wrote a memorandum, seeking Arnab Goswami’s release. In the memorandum shared by Surjeet Singh Rathore, who had made headlines during the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the organisations have written:

“The manner in which the police, on the instructions of Mumbai Police has, in a dictatorial manner, arrested the innocent journalist Arnab Goswami, in a fake case that he had received a clean chit for, is condemnable. From nationalist groups, we request that he be released immediately. The Centre should also take note of the case because the environment could worsen, people could lose faith in democracy and no will be able to do unbiased journalism in the future."

A delegation of Army veterans led by Major General GD Bakshi had also submitted a memorandum to the President after protesting at the Vijay Chowk in Delhi. There was also a lawyers body that wrote to the President and the other leaders seeking a clubbing of all the cases against Arnab and that CBI should taken over the case. This is apart from numerous rallies and protest marches being held across the country, Karni Sena also being one of them.

Arnab Goswami moves SC

Meanwhile, in the latest development, Arnab Goswami approached the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court rejecting his interim bail plea. Goswami, who had been arrested from his residence on November 4 and remanded to judicial custody till November 18, is currently lodged at the Taloja Jail. He revealed that he had been assaulted and that his life was his danger on his way to the Taloja Jail.

