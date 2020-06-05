Maharashtra Records Highest Single Day Spike In No. Of Deaths; COVID-19 Tally At 80229

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 80,229 after 2436 new novel coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Friday, June 5. At present, there are 42,215 active cases in the state. With 1475 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 35,516. On Friday, Maharashtra registered its single-highest one-day death toll of 139 casualties. This includes 54 deaths from Mumbai, 30 from Thane, 14 each from Jalgaon and Pune, 8 from Malegaon, 7 from Kalyan-Dombivali, 5 from Ratnagiri, two each from Nashik and Solapur and one each from Vasai-Virar, Aurangabad and Bhiwandi. 110 of the deceased had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc. Until now, a total of 2849 persons have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 5,22,946 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in 46 government labs and 37 private labs operational across the state. There are 3479 active containment zones currently. While 5,45,947 persons are in home quarantine, 30,291 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 43.81% and 3.55% respectively. Maharashtra has tested 3827 individuals per 10 lakh population in contrast to the national average of 2832 tests.

Doctors' body air grievances

Earlier in the day, the Association of Medical Consultants, Mumbai, wrote to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray drawing his attention to various grievances of the doctors' community. It acknowledged that the government had addressed some concerns such as a centralized system for bed allotment and halting the sealing of full hospital premises. At the same time, the doctors' body called upon Thackeray to act on specific observations concerning the COVID-19 situation such as salaries of many frontline workers being delayed, lack of security in government hospitals, a limited number of testing kits being available in government hospitals and absence of guidelines to deal with suspect COVID-19 patients. Maintaining that there was no dedicated facility to treat frontline healthcare workers who test positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai, it slammed the lack of compassion by the state government.

